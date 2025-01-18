MP challenges chancellor to meet to discuss 'reckless farm tax grab'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has challenged the Chancellor of the Exchequer to “repair her relationship with the UK’s agricultural industry, rather than jetting off around the world in search of new economic trade deals”.

The MP said: “Farmers and businesses throughout Great Britain and Northern Ireland continue to vent their anger and frustration in the wake of the Labour Government’s budget blow.

“Despite repeated invitations the Chancellor remains determined to ignore calls from UK farming unions seeking round-table talks. Rachel Reeves is burying her head in the sand and refusing to accept that her first budget is set to have devastating consequences for generations of farming families.”

Earlier this week, Ms Reeves was addressing the House of Commons following her recent three-day business trip to China.

Carla Lockhart MP

The DUP’s Westminster agriculture spokesperson, Carla Lockhart MP, took to her feet amidst the green benches to tell the Chancellor that no matter what world trade deals she does, “Rome is burning around her”.

“Whilst all these foreign trade deals are very welcome, our vital homegrown businesses are facing a bleak future and economic turmoil in the Chancellor’s hands,” Ms Lockhart said.

She added: “China, New York, Washington, Toronto and Brussels to build economic relationships, yet Chancellor Rachel Reeves won’t take time to meet with the Ulster Farmers’ Union, the NFU, the Farmers’ Union of Wales and NFU Scotland, to hear first-hand the devastating impact that her ‘death tax’ is going to have on family farms and small businesses.

“I am inviting the Chancellor to commit to meeting with me on behalf of the thousands of people whose farms and rural family businesses are going to be decimated by her reckless tax grab.

“When is HM Treasury going to admit that its figures are flawed? Farmers are at breaking point and our agri-sector and food security is in jeopardy. Family farms are the lifeblood of rural communities, but they are destined to be destroyed. It’s time for the Labour Government take responsibility for its actions and stop turning its back on thousands of farmers who feed the nation and sustain our rural economy.”

Carla Lockhart MP continued: “Farmers are furious and I don’t blame them! The government is destroying and undermining British agriculture, and at the same time is donating £536 million to other countries such as Africa, Asia and South America, including grants to promote low-carbon agriculture practices in Brazil – the world’s 11th richest country. It is also reported that farmers in Rwanda will benefit from a £16 million scheme aimed at helping them to produce tea.

“This is totally disgraceful and outrageous! UK farmers are being fleeced and their livelihoods destroyed, yet the environment secretary Steve Reed is trying to assure them that they are the ‘backbone of Britain’.”

Meanwhile, Carla Lockhart MP is urging farmers across Northern Ireland to take part in the UFU’s planned six-county protest rally on Saturday 25 January.

She commented: “This is an opportunity for another massive of show unity against the government’s tax plans.

“I have been contacted by farmers from across the province who think it’s not enough and are dismayed at the timing of the event. Many would prefer an earlier starting time to maximise farmer participation, especially from dairy farmers who have set afternoon milking times. Others feel more robust action is needed and have welcomed UFU promises that it will do ‘whatever it takes’ to overturn the farm tax heist.”