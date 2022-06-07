MP congratulates Waringstown WI on 65th anniversary

The event also marked 90 years of the WI in Northern Ireland, and the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen.

Speaking after attending the celebration at Waring House, Mrs Lockhart said: “This is a wonderful milestone for the Women’s Institute in Waringstown, and is reflective of the enduring appeal of the WI as an organisation.

“The group here is so active, providing a forum for people to come together and enjoy a range of activities, and of course the company of one another which is so important to the wellbeing of all involved.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart pictured with members of Waringstown WI during the anniversary celebrations.

“Whilst Waringstown WI marks 65 years since its formation, this year also marks 90 years of the WI in Northern Ireland.”

The MP said the footprint of the WI can be seen the “length and breadth of the country”, as it has played a key role in the spiritual welfare and overall well-being of thousands of women throughout the years.

Mrs Lockhart continued: “This was a lovely event to attend, and I thank the organisers for the very kind invitation and warm welcome.

“I know the group here also enjoyed the occasion, and marking the Platinum Jubilee.

Carla Lockhart MP, Margaret Broome, Federation Chairman, and President, Brenda Brown.