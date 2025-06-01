MP encourages support for NI ploughing championships at Gilford

News that the Northern Ireland Ploughing Championships are returning to Gilford for a second year has been welcomed by Upper Bann’s Carla Lockhart MP.

Plans are well underway for the two-day event which takes place at Stramore Road, Gilford, on Friday and Saturday, September 26-27, 2025.

“This week I was delighted to meet local couple Ronnie and Helen Coulter, who are key members of the organising committee,” Ms Lockhart said.

The ploughing match is a fantastic opportunity to showcase local agriculture, support rural communities and boost tourism in the area.

MP Carla Lockhart with Ronnie and Helen Coulter.

“I had the pleasure of attending last year’s 80th anniversary event which attracted competitors, judges and competitors from all over Ireland.

“There was a great atmosphere and I really enjoyed meeting the competitors and observing their various techniques and styles of ploughing, which involved modern, classic and vintage tractors. The heavy horses also put on an impressive display.”

The DUP’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson added: “Agriculture is the largest industry in Northern Ireland, and events such as this provide a vital shop-window for our vibrant agri-food sector and thriving rural economy. It’s also a welcome opportunity for farmers to have a day off to socialise with family and friends.

“The 2025 event promises to be bigger and better, providing a superb platform for local companies, crafters and artisan food producers.

“There are a number of sponsorship and trade exhibition opportunities available, and I would encourage everyone to get involved and make this a stand-out and successful event for the region.”Further details are available from NIPA secretary Alison Armstrong on email [email protected]