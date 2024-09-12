Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has praised a fundraising auction initiative in aid of Rural Support’s bereavement counselling and support programme, Life Beyond.

More than 20 livestock marts located across Northern Ireland have weighed-in to support the charity auction.

Each mart has been working hard to acquire auction items, generously donated by individuals, local businesses and agri-food companies.

The various marts will auction the items during their scheduled livestock sales between Monday 23rd and Saturday 28th September.

The DUP Westminster Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson said: ”Launched in 2021, Life Beyond offers invaluable support for farming families who have experienced bereavement as the result of a farm accident, suicide, illness or an unexpected sudden death.

“Then programme, facilitated by Rural Support in partnership with Embrace FARM, is unique to the farming community and relies solely on charitable donations.

“Life Beyond is there to offer practical and emotional support to farmers and their families at the most tragic and difficult times of their lives.”

Ms Lockhart added: “Grieving relatives find it hard dealing with day-to-day practical issues relating to the farm business. Life Beyond provides free confidential and impartial guidance, which includes mentoring support for farming enterprises.

“Money raised at the forthcoming auction initiative is crucial for the survival of the Life Beyond Programme.”

Further information is available from www.ruralsupport.org.uk/life-beyond, or call the confidential support line 0800 138 1678.