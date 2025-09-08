MP requests comprehensive update on NAP stakeholder task and finish group

Carla Lockhart MP has written to the DAERA Minister requesting a prompt and comprehensive update on the membership, governance and remit of the time-bound Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) stakeholder task and finish group.

The DUP Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson said: “Following the controversial NAP (2026-2029) proposals announced in May, and the flawed public consultation which closed on the 24th July 2025, farmers and industry leaders have been awaiting Minister Muir’s next steps.

“The Minister promised the appointment of an external facilitator and a stakeholder group featuring representatives from farming, agri-food, environmental groups and DAERA. The group’s remit is to propose evidence-based, practical farm-level measures that will meet legal obligations within a realistic timeframe.

“Over four weeks has passed since Minister Muir publicly addressed a number of industry concerns, but we are still very much in the dark and the farming fraternity continues to be unduly blamed for deteriorating water quality across Northern Ireland.”

Carla Lockhart MP

She added: “The Minister has stressed that the stakeholder group will consider the consultation responses and any alternative solutions. A draft economic impact assessment is expected and the updated proposals will undergo a further eight-week public consultation.

“My letter outlines a number of fundamental questions, the answers to which will provide clarity for members of the farming community who are eager to engage as part of the solution, not cast as part of the problem. As time progresses there is growing distrust and anxiety across the agri-food sector.”

In her correspondence the Upper Bann MP described a severe lack of openness and transparency including: who has been appointed to the group and by what process and criteria; the terms of reference, governance arrangements, or conflict-of-interest safeguards; the precise remit of the group and whether it is empowered to propose new alternatives or only to amend existing proposals. Finally, how long the group’s work is expected to last, and the key deliverables with timelines. Ms Lockhart added: “It is imperative to ensure that Northern Ireland Water and its role in managing wastewater pollution are brought fully before this roundtable platform. No proposals should move forward without everyone working together and that includes full consideration of the disproportionate regulatory leeway currently afforded to NI Water, particularly under the SORPI regime. Everyone must play their part in improving water quality.” The MP respectfully requested that the DAERA Minister publishes the following at his earliest convenience: 1. A full list of members appointed to the task and finish group, including any external facilitator(s). 2. The selection criteria and process used for appointments, including steps taken to ensure fair representation and impartiality. 3. The group’s terms of reference or scope, including whether it may propose entirely new measures or only revisions to consultation drafts. 4. A clear timeline, including dates of first meeting, anticipated duration, milestones, report or recommendations deliverables, and schedule for the upcoming eightweek consultation. 5. Confirmation of the involvement of NI Water or relevant wastewater representatives, and assurance its role will be fully considered alongside agricultural sources in any final proposals.

Carla Lockhart MP concluded: “The industry shares the goal to safeguard water quality, but we must ensure that farmers and rural communities remain viable, valued, and respected. Clarity, transparency, and genuine collaboration are essential to achieving that.”