MP urging Minister to ‘Love Lamb’ and deliver a bespoke aid package for farmers

DUP Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson, Carla Lockhart MP, is calling on DAERA Minister Andrew Muir to ‘Love Lamb’ and deliver a bespoke funding package for sheep farmers in Northern Ireland.

There are over 1.9 million sheep in Northern Ireland, with around 38% of local farmers registered as flock keepers. Although the sheep sector is worth £123 million to the NI economy, its farmers have been left struggling to survive on some of the lowest farm incomes.

Ms Lockhart said: “DAERA’s future agricultural policy has been marketed as a fresh vision to promote productivity, efficiency and profitability, while enhancing animal welfare and protecting the environment. However, sheep is an important commodity that has been largely forgotten.

“I have raised the issue with Andrew Muir MLA on a number of occasions. During our last meeting at the end of June, the Minister gave me his assurances that a sheep scheme would be prioritised, with proposals presented to the Stormont Assembly by the autumn. Pending approval, the rollout of a scheme is expected in January 2026.

“The lack of progress and engagement is extremely frustrating. The Minister must forge ahead with a sheep support package as a matter of urgency.

The Upper Bann MP added: “Flock owners, industry stakeholders, chefs and consumers across the province are celebrating ‘Love Lamb Week – 1st to 7th September 2025. This is an opportune time for the Minister to step up and prioritise long-awaited financial aid for sheep farmers.

“Changes to the basic payment scheme has left sheep farmers facing an 18% cut in funding. This annual payment represents a crucial lifeline for farm incomes, especially for small sheep enterprises, or those located on hill and severely disadvantaged farmland.

“The ongoing lack of dedicated aid is crippling the sheep sector and leaving flock owners in limbo. The Minister needs to realise that the majority of sheep farmers have limited options when it comes to diversification and ways to improve profitability. Many aren’t eligible for alternative funding schemes and have no viable options to supplement the financial shortfall.”

Ms Lockhart added: “Locally produced lamb is a fully traceable, versatile and nutrient dense meat. It contains omega 3 fatty acids, high quality protein, essential vitamins such as B12 and B6, and is packed with vital minerals including zinc, iron and selenium.

“As we celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Love Lamb Week campaign, we pay tribute to the hard-working shepherds and farmers who strive to produce top-quality breeding stock and premium grass-fed lamb. Flock owners, like all livestock farmers, are proud, dedicated and resilient, adhering to high levels of animal health and welfare, as they tend their animals 365-days per year.

“Sheep farmers make a significant contribution to our rural communities and the wider economy. They are protectors of the environment, custodians of the land and can utilise and manage some of the country’s most rural terrain.

“These are challenging times. A designated sheep scheme is critical for the future sustainability of family farms and the sector. A bespoke scheme for sheep farmers is long overdue! There should be a level playing field for all sectors of our highly prized and valued agri-food sector.”