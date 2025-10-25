MP welcomes vaccine trials but says wildlife intervention remains a vital tool in TB battle

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has welcomed confirmation that TB vaccination trials are reaching the final stages, but says wildlife intervention remains a vital tool in the ongoing battle against bovine tuberculosis.

“The Animal and Plant Health Agency’s (APHA) announcement represents a significant step forward. An effective cattle vaccine and a companion skin test could finally be the breakthrough that herd owners have been craving for decades,” she said.

“The continued advancement of the Cattle BCG vaccine, alongside the new DIVA skin test, is testament to the dedication and expertise of scientists and veterinary professionals. I commend their efforts and recognise this development offers hope for future TB control strategies.”

Ms Lockhart, the DUP’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson added: “Whilst these trials are promising, it is important to remember that this vaccine is not yet available for widespread use, and its full impact will only be understood once field trials conclude. The trials have been taking place in low-risk areas throughout England and Wales.

Bovine TB, caused by mycobacterium bovis, affects both cattle and wildlife, leading to severe economic and emotional burdens for farmers. (Pic supplied)

“In the meantime, we must not lose sight of the scale of the eradication challenge. Bovine TB continues to decimate herds, devastate family livelihoods and costs the industry tens of millions annually. The disease is haemorrhaging public money and DAERA has poured more than £750m into the province’s bTB black hole over the last 20 years.

“Disease levels are raging out of control and it’s obvious Minster Muir’s department needs to change course, adopt a balanced and scientific-led approach, and embrace new measures if they are serious about eradicating bTB.

“In this context, I remain firmly of the view that wildlife intervention—particularly targeted badger culling—continues to be a valuable and necessary tool in certain high-risk areas. Scientific evidence and on-the-ground experience have shown that culling, when implemented appropriately, can play a role in reducing transmission between wildlife and cattle.”

During last week’s Westminster Hall debate ‘Bovine TB Control and Badger Culling’ Carla Lockhart MP made an intervention, stating that her views differed from the majority of MP’s in the room. She said: “We certainly do not want badgers culled unnecessarily, but the evidence shows that a sustained badger cull does reduce tuberculosis.

“Northern Ireland hasn’t had a badger cull and our TB compensation costs are soaring annually. Reports from Somerset and Gloucestershire show that the badger cull reduced bTB rates by 50%. I agree vaccination is good in theory, but we need a cull to control TB in the first instance. Certainly, no one wants to see a badger die from tuberculosis, because it is a painful and horrendous death.”

The two-hour debate proved frustrating at times. However, veterinary surgeon and Conservative MP for Epping Forest, Dr Neil Hudson said: “Bovine TB has devasting consequences and we need to be looking at a combination of tools to combat it.

“Ending of the UK badger cull is a high stakes gamble which does not follow all science or evidence. Bovine TB has a complex epidemiology that, I am afraid, still very much implicates wildlife reservoirs such as badgers in the spread of the disease.”

The 2018 Godfray Review also states that there is transmission to and from badgers and cattle, and that the presence of infected badgers poses a threat to cattle herds.

Carla Lockhart continued: “Given Dr Hudson’s profession as a vet, it is clear that he has an understanding of the complexity of bTB. The same could not be said about other MPs, many of whom came across as ill-informed with no understanding of the physical and financial costs suffered by farmers impacted by a bTB outbreak.

“As the UK government moves to phase out badger culling in England, it is critical to remain focused on a balanced, evidence-based approach to disease management. Once properly trialled and licensed, vaccines may become an important new tool, but they are not yet a replacement for the existing measures that are helping to control this devastating disease.

“I urge the DAERA Minister to stop burying his head in the sand and avoiding the thorny issue of culling infected badgers. Wildlife control remains an available option in the TB eradication toolbox until we have a proven, fully deployable alternative in place. Farmers deserve a strategy that is both scientifically grounded and practically effective—one that protects their animals, livelihoods, and mental wellbeing.”