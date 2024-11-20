M&S Food opens first store with SSP in Northern Ireland travel hub at Belfast Grand Central Station

Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar with Liam Grant, M&S Grand Central Belfast Store Manager, at the opening of the new store at Grand Central Station.

M&S Food has opened of its first-ever store in Northern Ireland located within a major travel hub at the new Belfast Grand Central Station.

The new M&S Food is operated by SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations. M&S has a longstanding partnership with SSP Group in the UK, offering busy commuters, travellers and tourists the quality, value and convenience M&S is renowned for.

This milestone opening introduces M&S Food to one of Belfast’s most anticipated new infrastructure developments, positioning the brand at the heart of the city’s transport network.

Shoppers at the new store can enjoy a range of M&S favourites, including a freshly stocked in-store bakery offering a selection of warm, freshly baked pastries. The popular ‘Food to Go’ range features an assortment of salads and sandwiches, with locally sourced options from Newry-based supplier Around Noon.

The store also offers convenient meal choices such as Collection Wood Fired pizzas and ready-meals, complemented by M&S’s well-loved range of treats, including the iconic Percy Pigs.

Eddie Murphy, M&S Country Director in Ireland & Northern Ireland, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with SSP Group once again and open the first M&S Food store in a major Northern Ireland travel hub. Grand Central Station is a key part of Belfast’s infrastructure and unlocking the city’s future potential, and we’re proud to bring our quality and freshness to customers on the go.

“Whether commuters are grabbing a quick bite or picking up dinner for tonight, the store offers a fantastic range, including sandwiches from our local supplier Around Noon. This not only highlights our commitment to support local producers, but also ensures fresh, great quality options for our customers.”

The M&S partnership with SSP Group, which operates food and beverage outlets in travel locations, currently manages 54 M&S Food stores across the UK.

Kari Daniels, CEO of SSP UK & Ireland, added: “I’m confident that the powerful combination of M&S’s premium food range and our travel retail expertise will make this store a convenient and welcome stop for passengers at Belfast Grand Central Station.”

Chris Conway, Translink’s Chief Executive, said: “Belfast Grand Central provides a space where people can meet, connect and engage. Retail outlets such as M&S will make this station more than just a place to travel through – it will become a destination in itself, contributing to a sense of community and well-being.”

With its convenient location and premium offerings, the new M&S Food store will enhance the overall customer experience at Belfast Grand Central Station, further solidifying the station as a vibrant new hub for the city.