MSD Animal Health to acquire assets of New Zealand based LIC Automation Ltd

LICA, a privately held company in New Zealand, manufactures and supplies specialised, integrated herd management systems and milk-testing sensors for the dairy industry. Farm productivity has become increasingly important on the dairy farm. LICA’s automated offerings, including Protrack technology solutions, enables dairy farmers to gather precise information on the health and milking habits of dairy cows, which supports their efforts in herd management, real-time milk analysis, animal evaluation and reproductive health and wellness. LICA products are available in New Zealand and in selected European markets.

“We are pleased to take this step forward with the acquisition of LICA technology, as we continue to broaden our portfolio with complementary products and technologies to advance animal well-being and outcomes for our customers,” said Rick DeLuca, president, MSD Animal Health. “Our portfolio of enhanced dairy farm management and livestock intelligence solutions for the dairy industry helps address the evolving customer needs of dairy farmers and strengthen our leadership in shaping the future of animal health.”

“We are excited to add LICA’s products to our existing veterinary medicines, vaccines and health management solutions and services, as well as Allflex Livestock Intelligence’s digitally connected identification, traceability and monitoring products to benefit farmers and veterinarians,” said Fergal Morris, general manager, MSD Animal Health Ireland. “We look forward to continuing to expand our world-class animal health solutions both locally and globally.”

LICA’s product portfolio joins Allflex Livestock Intelligence, a complementary business unit of MSD Animal Health that specialises in identification and monitoring technology that delivers real-time, actionable data and insights to help improve livestock management.