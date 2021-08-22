MSD launches online competition

Beef farmers across Northern Ireland are invited to ‘#WinwithBovipast’ this autumn as MSD Animal Health launches an online competition.

Farmers can enter the competition via social media to be in with the chance of winning a fantastic prize. The competition prize includes tickets for a family of five to the Balmoral Show, a quilted adult Toggi jacket and brown leather Blundstone boots.

To enter the competition farmers need to follow these 3 simple steps:

- Share a photo of their best beef weanling on Twitter or Facebook with the hashtag, #WinwithBovipast

Allen Shortt, a beef and sheep farmer from Victoria Bridge, Strabane along with TJ Duffy, MSD Animal Health Ruminant Territory Manager.

- Tag MSD Animal Health on Twitter, @msd_ah or on Facebook, MSD Animal Health Ireland – Cattle & Sheep

- Tag two friends

Bovipast RSP is the number one pneumonia vaccine used in cattle in Northern Ireland. It protects against two viral causes of pneumonia; RSV and PI3 viruses and the bacterium Mannheimia haemolytica.

Allen Shortt, a beef and sheep farmer from Victoria Bridge in Strabane, Co. Tyrone, commented: “A key part of our planning for winter every year is vaccinating with Bovipast RSP. I don’t take any chances as I know it’s the best way to keep the herd protected from severe respiratory disease.

“Overall it’s been a positive year with stock prices up, but we have also had to absorb higher input costs, so knowing that I won’t have to deal with the cost of treating sick animals is one less thing to worry about. We’ll be showing cattle at the Balmoral Show this year and I must say I’m really looking forward to getting out and about again.”

TJ Duffy, MSD Animal Health Ruminant Territory Manager, commented: “It’s been an exceptionally busy time for Northern Ireland’s beef farmers who have worked throughout the pandemic.

“We are committed to helping farmers protect the health of their animals through a preventative approach, enabling them to reduce serious illness on farm and improve animal health and productivity.

“As we approach the autumn season, bovine respiratory disease risk increases, and vaccination is a vital tool in fighting against common causes of pneumonia.

“With Bovipast RSP being a popular vaccine against pneumonia for beef farmers, we are delighted to launch the ‘#WinwithBovipast’ competition with a fantastic prize package on offer.

“After a challenging year, we are also very pleased that the Balmoral Show is back up and running and look forward to catching up with our customers at the show. The winner will be selected at random from those that enter the competition correctly. Let’s see those weanling photos - good luck!”

The ‘#WinwithBovipast’ online competition will run until 12am on Sunday 12th September 2021.