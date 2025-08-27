Much improved entry of cattle at Lisnaskea Mart
This week cows and calves sold to £3000 and £2760.
Strong males sold to £1850 for a 415kg Limousin (£446) with a 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £1710 (£450).
Lightweight males sold to a high of £655 per 100kg for a 200kg Limousin to £1310 with a 215kg Limousin to £1380 (£642) and a 215kg Limousin to £1360 (£633).
Leading prices
Suckler cows and calves
Lisnaskea farmer Simmental heifer with Limousin bull calf to £3000 and a Speckle Park heifer with Limousin bull calf to £2760. Rosslea farmer Speckle Park Cow with Simmental bull calf to £2080.
Weanling males
Lisnaskea farmer 415kg Limousin to £1850 (£446) and 350kg Charolais to £1510 (£431) Enniskillen producer 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £1710 (£450) and 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £1430 (£550) Derrylin farmer 250kg Limousin to £1450 (£580) 235kg Limousin to £1430 (£609) 215kg Limousin to £1380 (£642) and 200kg Limousin to £1310 (£655) Enniskillen producer 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £1420 (£473) and a 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£394) and Derrylin producer 245kg Limousin to £1400 (£571) 250kg Limousin to £1400 (£560) 215kg Limousin to £1360 (£633) and 220kg Limousins to £1300 x 2 (£591).
Lots more stock required weekly to supply a very strong demand from online and ringside competition.