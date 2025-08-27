Much improved entry of cattle at Lisnaskea Mart

A much improved entry of cattle sold to a very strong demand for all stock at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 26th August with fierce competition clearly evident for quality lots from online and ringside competition.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week cows and calves sold to £3000 and £2760.

Strong males sold to £1850 for a 415kg Limousin (£446) with a 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £1710 (£450).

Lightweight males sold to a high of £655 per 100kg for a 200kg Limousin to £1310 with a 215kg Limousin to £1380 (£642) and a 215kg Limousin to £1360 (£633).

Farming Life livestock markets

Leading prices

Suckler cows and calves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisnaskea farmer Simmental heifer with Limousin bull calf to £3000 and a Speckle Park heifer with Limousin bull calf to £2760. Rosslea farmer Speckle Park Cow with Simmental bull calf to £2080.

Weanling males

Lisnaskea farmer 415kg Limousin to £1850 (£446) and 350kg Charolais to £1510 (£431) Enniskillen producer 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £1710 (£450) and 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £1430 (£550) Derrylin farmer 250kg Limousin to £1450 (£580) 235kg Limousin to £1430 (£609) 215kg Limousin to £1380 (£642) and 200kg Limousin to £1310 (£655) Enniskillen producer 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £1420 (£473) and a 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£394) and Derrylin producer 245kg Limousin to £1400 (£571) 250kg Limousin to £1400 (£560) 215kg Limousin to £1360 (£633) and 220kg Limousins to £1300 x 2 (£591).

Lots more stock required weekly to supply a very strong demand from online and ringside competition.