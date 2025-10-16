Muckamore WI hold their Annual General Meeting

The ladies of Muckamore Women’s Institute held their Annual General Meeting recently.

President Sharon Carson welcomed Federation Vice Chairperson Rosemary McAllister who conducted the AGM and Teller Jill Crockard to the meeting.

Irene McCullough proposed the Teller and Myra Hutchinson seconded the proposal. J. McCollam proposed the adoption of the Secretary’s report and M. Taylor seconded it The Treasurer’s report was read by Leslie Allan.

Voting then took place with 10 ladies being elected for Committee and S Carson re-elected as President.

Business was then conducted, and awards were presented.

Secretary – Deborah McNabney was the most successful person and was awarded the Grace Lewis Cup.

Jane McCollam was the most successful individual in the Competitions and won the Rebecca Kerr Cup.

Agnes McCullough was Runner up in the competitions winning the Crystal Rosebowl with Mary Taylor and Roberta McCullough tying for third place.

Rosemary McAllister presenting Roberta McCullough with the Rosebowl on behalf of her daughter Agnes

The Loyalty cup winner was presented to Myra Hutchinson.

To get the Ladies in the mood for Christmas, Rosemary McAllister held a Christmas Food and Drink Fireside Competition. The Ladies enjoyed the fun and there were many winners.

Sharon thanked Rosemary for conducting the meeting and Jill for counting the votes.

The evening ended with a beautiful supper provided by Irene and Myra.

At the November meeting Mary Watson will entertain the ladies and the competition will be A Vintage Dressing table item.