Muckamore WI jingle all the way with their handmade Christmas

Homestart gifts

Colleen Hamill, the demonstrator for the evening, gave a spectacular Christmas floral demonstration with many arrangements being produced.

The handmade Christmas compositions certainly dazzled the ladies and got them all in the festive mood. There was lots of Christmas contemporary ideas in her beautiful works of art.

Mary Thompson gave a Vote of Thanks to Colleen for her Festive Presentations.

Colleen Hamill

Sharon Caldwell and Molly Mayrs representing “Homestart! were overwhelmed with the amount of non-perishable food items donated for Christmas hampers as well as the money gifts that the ladies had donated. Sharon explained how this would be distributed and with the current Covid situation how valuable these gifts were. It will be making life better for so many people. Muckamore WI Ladies support the Wellbeing project that was kindly commissioned by Impact Network through the Public Health Agency Making Life Better funding programme.

Members were treated to a beautiful festive supper which everyone enjoyed followed by some lucky ladies winning the beautiful arrangements. Winners were M. Findlay, H. Coates, D. Hutchinson, M. Johnston, L. Hesketh, J McCollam, J Gray and S. Carson.

Birthday girls for December were Roberta McCullough and demonstrator Colleen.

Throughout the evening some members of Burnside Band played Christmas music to get the ladies in the festive mood. The evening finished with everyone joining in and singing “We wish you a Merry Christmas”.

Arrangements

Homestart