Muckamore WI’s year so far

February took the ladies down the road with Martina McCann of The Hat House, Glenavy. Martina has a hat hiring and accessories business and her model for the evening was Hazel Campbell from Crumlin WI. Martina has outstanding creations to be hired for many events.

In March, one of the Muckamore WI ladies Lynda Brown had the members taking part in Craftwork. The title “Look I made it myself” was a very enjoyable evening making a beanie hat for a cream egg. In April the ladies of Muckamore WI celebrated their 70th anniversary with a walk down memory lane at the Dunadry Hotel where members looked at photographs and heard stories about Muckamore WI over the past 70 years. A beautiful dinner was enjoyed on this occasion.

A beautiful sunny Saturday morning saw the ladies of Muckamore Women’s Institute meet for their walk around Antrim Castle Gardens in support of ACWW (Associated Countrywomen of the world) where they met Irish garden designer, television personality and author Diarmuid Gavin.

President Elizabeth Gray with Baroness Katherine Hoey

In May “Living through the Blitz” was acted out by storyteller Sharon Dickson who told humorous stories. Keeping to the theme, songwriter Geoff Hatt played his ukuleles and guitar and sang songs from the era.

The ladies attended the Knockagh area Spring meeting and some members won silverware in the Baking, Craftwork and Floral Art Competitions.

On a beautiful evening in June, the ladies of Muckamore WI were ‘over the moon’ when they took a trip to Killymoon Castle which sits in picturesque surroundings overlooking the Ballinderry River on the outskirts of Cookstown. The ladies on Muckamore WI thoroughly appreciated a tour of the Castle and a step back in time visiting the many rooms after climbing the magnificent cantilever style staircase to admire the hallway with all its arches and coves. The original castle had been built in 1671. A fire had destroyed the castle and it was designed by John Nash a famous architect. It had been sold many times over the years and then in 1922 John Coulter bought Killymoon Castle and it remains the home of the Coulter family today, in the very capable hands of Godfrey and Dorothy Coulter.

President Elizabeth Gray with Diarmuid Gavin

Mrs Coulter, her husband and family members have put a lot of work and capital into the interior of the castle after having a completely new roof added to the castle. As the saying goes “There is no castle so strong that it cannot be overthrown by money”. Sourcing items to fit in with the period of the castle had proved quite difficult.

Tour guides Clarke Hill and owner Dorothy Coulter were very knowledgeable and interesting, giving the ladies many laughs when explaining the problems they had when rebuilt some of the rooms. The Coulter family were delighted to have won a Heritage Angel Award for the Best Maintenance of a Historic Building.

One of Muckamore WI ladies Dorothy Coulter was delighted to meet her namesake Dorothy Coulter, the owner of Killymoon. A beautiful savoury supper was served to the members in the mirrored ballroom overlooking the well-maintained gardens, followed by homemade sandwiches, cream scones, cakes, pastries, and dessert.

Mrs Coulter and her team have made many special events and group tours memorable over the years. Nothing was too much trouble for Dorothy Coulter and her band of workers.

Martina McCann owner of The Hat House Glenavy

Summer recess took some of the ladies to Randox Antrim Show to compete in the many Craftworks, Baking and Floral Art and WI Competitions where members were very successful.

The month of September will bring the ladies of Muckamore together again when they meet on the first Thursday in September. The speaker for the evening will be giving a presentation on local produce.

The Competition on the evening will be a “Royal Souvenir”.

Lynda Brown Craft Instructor (left) with Secretary Sharon Carson

Dorothy Coulter, Muckamore WI member, (left )meets Dorothy Coulter owner of Killymoon Castle

Margaret Dean proposes a Vote of Thanks to Sharon Dickson and Geoff Hatt 'Living through the Blitz'