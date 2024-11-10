Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On a two-day visit to Brussels, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir met with a number of representatives to discuss a range of topics including EU issues facing Northern Ireland.

As part of the two-day visit, Minister Muir attended an event hosted by Ulster Farmers’ Union President William Irvine at the Office of the Northern Ireland Executive in Brussels, where the UFU put forward its vision for the future of the organisation in Europe.

The minister also attended a range of engagements including with the Deputy Ambassadors at the UK Mission to the EU and the Irish Permanent Representation to the EU. He also met senior representations from the Flanders Government and the Polish Government and was able to discuss common challenges including ammonia and animal health and welfare.

The minister then met with representatives from both the Scottish Government’s EU Office and the Welsh Government’s EU Office and to engage with Members of the European Parliament.

Minister Muir pictured with Chief Veterinary Officer Brian Dooher, DAERA’s Permanent Secretary Katrina Godfrey and Aodhán Connolly, Director of European Division & Head of Office of NI Executive in Brussels. (Pic: Freelance)

Minister Muir commented: “I am delighted to return to Brussels which has provided me with a further opportunity to engage on a range of issues and to stress the importance of making progress to enhance and achieve better outcomes for our agricultural, food and fishing industries.

“My priorities include tackling climate change together, protecting our natural environment and strengthening environmental governance. All of this will require cooperation with our European neighbours.

“The decisions made at EU level have an impact on the sustainability and profitability of farming in NI. One of my priorities as Minister is to support sustainable, resilient and productive agri-food and fishing sectors and this will also require a European element and security in Europe for NI farmers.”

He continued: “I am committed to full, timely and faithful implementation of the Windsor Framework and with continued engagement with the farming community, working to grasp opportunities that this dual market access allows for Northern Ireland agri-food businesses.”

Mr Muir concluded: “I warmly welcome the UK Government commitment to exploring an ambitious SPS Agreement with the EU and look forward to continuing engagement with DEFRA as negotiations commence and future arrangements shaped for benefit for all parts of UK and EU alike.”