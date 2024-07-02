Watch more of our videos on Shots!

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has announced 20 actions his department will take to improve water quality, address the challenges in Lough Neagh and tackle blue green algae (BGA).

Minister Muir made the announcement in the assembly on Tuesday (2 July), highlighting that many of the DAERA actions were already underway and those remaining will be taken forward by his department “as soon as possible”.

The 20 DAERA actions form part of the wider Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan which is currently under consideration by the executive.

The 20 measures announced are DAERA-only actions and do not require executive approval.

Lough Neagh. (Pic: Freelance)

Speaking about the announcement, Minister Muir said: “Lough Neagh is of huge importance to people here.

“It is our most important natural resource, supplies 40 per cent of our drinking water and its significance to those who depend on the Lough for business and recreational purposes cannot be overstated.

“Whilst the wider Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan remains under consideration by the executive colleagues, I have a responsibility to ensure that the actions that my Department can take are taken and taken at pace. The time for action is now.”

The DAERA Minister said he will “continue to engage” with executive colleagues to secure agreement on the remaining issues within the report. However, he said the situation is such that is is “important to take the necessary action that we can now”.

“We know that the policies and programmes we have advanced in the past have contributed to creating the impacts we are now witnessing,” Mr Muir continued.

“We also know that excess nutrients in the environment cause pollution in our waterways and we also know the main contributing sources are agriculture and, to a lesser but still significant extent, wastewater, from both treatment works and septic tanks.

“I am committed to improve water quality, address the challenges in Lough Neagh and tackle blue green algae and have already allocated £7.5million towards this, however, further investment will be needed not only in the short but in the longer term. Inadequate funding will have a detrimental impact on implementing the interventions needed.”

The actions announced by the minister, and those remaining within the Lough Neagh Action plan, are grouped into four key pillars:

Education: empowering knowledge and skills and encouraging best practice;

Incentivisation: investment and innovation aimed at motivating, and funding actions which will drive the adoption of behavioural change;

Regulation: our statutory obligation to protect the quality of our water; and

Enforcement: taking strong, meaningful action when compliance with regulation fails.