Mules selling to a top price of £134 at annual Ballyvoy Sale
Leading prices
Trevor and Alex Butler, Ballyvoy, 101 Mules, £134, 103, £128, 121, £122.50, 128, £116. Alex McMullan, Glenariffe, 162, Texel, £124.50, 79, £123.50. Brendan Blaney, Cushendall, 60 Crossbreds, £129, 60, £127.50. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 90, Texel, £135, 98 Mules, £118. Daniel McCormick, Ballycastle, 150 Texel, £123. Eugene Duncan, Ballycastle, 43 Texel, £134, 52 Suffolk, £125. Sean McGill, Ballyvoy, 32 Suffolk, £134, 35, £122. P and S McBride, Watertop, 46 Texel, £127. Gerard McCambridge, Blackpark, 34 Texel, £130.50. Danny McAlister, Cushendall, 80 Crossbreds, £119. O Devlin, Armoy, 52 Suffolk, £126. Danny McAlister, Ballyvoy, 60 Crossbreds £123.50. Ciaran McVeigh, Ballyvoy, 49 Crossbreds £1,131. J and D McAlonan, Armoy, 55 Crossbreds £120, 47, £118, 57, £117.50. John McKillop, Cushendall, 60, Crossbreds £116. John Darragh, Fairhead, 25 Crossbreds £116.50, 540, £112.50. Ronnie Duncan, Ballycastle, 57, Texel, £121.50. Camillus Mulhollan, Ballyvoy, 50, Texel, £122.50. Pat McBride, Ballyvoy, 32 Texel, £124.50. Seamus McDonnell, Ballyvoy, 36, Texel, 3124.50. R and J McGill, Ballyvoy, 22 Texel, £134.50, 24, £130. Sean McBride, Ballyvoy, 21 Suffolk, £132. Nuala Duncan, Ballyvoy, 11, Texel, £133.50, 10, £127.50.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister – Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.