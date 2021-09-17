Mullaglass Beef Shorthorns Open Day success

The Henning Family recently hosted a very successful Beef Shorthorn Open Day at their farm,

Visitors travelled from near and far to attend, and were very impressed with the quality of cattle on view in the Mullaglass Herd.

The Henning Family are to be congratulated on how well their cattle looked. It was a pleasure for visitors to walk around fields of beautifully, quiet red, roan and white Beef Shorthorns.

The day was topped off by delicious food in the farmyard, allowing everyone the chance to catch up and enjoy the craic.

Tom McGuigan, Chairman of the NI Beef Shorthorn Cattle Club thanked the Hennings on their kind invitation to host the Open Day, and complimented them on their super stock.

The Club would like to thank all those who travelled to the Open Day, or helped and supported them in it’s running in any way