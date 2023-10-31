Multi-agency response to flooding continues in Newry
A large number of calls has been received to the Flooding Incident Line from across Northern Ireland and assistance is being provided.
Many roads are closed, particularly in the Newry and South Down and Armagh areas, and the public are being asked to avoid Newry city centre.
People are also asked to stay away from all watercourses, canals and bridges, especially in the Newry area, while assessment of the damage caused by the rain continues.
District Commander, Superintendent Norman Haslett, commented: “We are continuing to warn the public to avoid Newry city centre and the surrounding area because of excessive flooding due to the canal bursting its banks overnight and heavy rainfall.
“I would also urge people to keep away from the canal and the river at this time due to the hazardous conditions caused by high water levels and the fast flowing current.”
In Banbridge, Co Down, police are at Solitude Park, clearing the public from the area. The level of the River Bann has risen dangerously high and they would ask any parents or guardians who may have children in the park to make sure they leave immediately.
The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) continues to engage with the PSNI and other multi agency partners to respond to the emerging situation and to deploy resources effectively following the various weather warnings over the last few days.
Where necessary, temporary road or lane closures have been put in place on roads blocked by flooding and resources assigned to clear blocked pipes and gullies across affected areas. The public is asked to pay attention to those road closures and to seek an alternative route if travel is essential.
Information about road closures is available at: www.trafficwatchni.com
As the weather warnings remain in place until Thursday the public are reminded of the flooding incident line on 0300 2000 100.
The Emergency Payment scheme for flooding is active. Householders who have suffered severe inconvenience from flooding can claim £1,000 payment through their local council.
Information about preparing for possible flooding, and what to do after a flood, is available at: nidirect - Flooding in your area.
Advice for road users in all adverse weather conditions can be found at: nidirect - Driving in adverse weather.