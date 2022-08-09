Multi-species swards for beef and sheep EIP group farm walk success

Over 100 individuals were in attendance at both the afternoon and evening sessions to see the wide range of multi-species swards that have been established on the farm.

At the first stop Paul and his sons Frank and Thomas welcomed everyone to the farm giving an introduction to their farming system and outlining the reasons why they’ve decided to try out multi-species swards on farm. Having previously taken part in the “EcoSward” research project (which is linked to the EU SUPER-G programme), the opportunity to progress from this and form a European Innovation Partnership (EIP) group with other interested farmers in the Beef and Sheep sector alongside specialists from AFBI and with the assistance of AgriSearch was an easy decision. In particular they are hoping that MSS swards will reduce their fertiliser use and improve the drought resilience of their swards.

The EIP group project allowed them the flexibility to choose their own species mix and establishment method but then still benefit from advice and support when needed, with the overall aim being to determine the opportunities and challenges that arise as a result of incorporating MSS swards within NI commercial beef and sheep systems. Paul decided to sow a range of species mixes over 10 different fields (40 acres) to see how each fared. Stop one introduced participants to the common six species mix (PRG, Timothy, Red Clover, White Clover, Plantain and Chicory) followed by a ‘No- Grass’ sward in the field next door (Red Clover, White Clover and plantain).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Turley speaking to farmers at the recent MSS event on his farm

The second field participants visited was an 18 species mix containing a wide range of grasses, legumes and herbs.

The experience of establishment of multi-species swards was also discussed, with Dr David Patterson (AFBI) providing information on the range of options available. Important to remember is the need for correct pH and P/K soil indices before sowing as well as targeting fields with low weed burdens, given the inability to use herbicides in these types of swards.

Paul candidly detailed the challenges he’d personally faced with regards weed burden in the first few months after establishment and the steps he’d taken to graze them out following advice from other members of the EIP group.

Animal Health was also discussed with Chicory known to have some anthelmintic properties as a result of their tannin content. Initial findings from the EIP group have indicated some potential anthelmintic benefit but more will be known following this current grazing season as Faecal Egg Counts will be taken on batches of cattle and sheep within the Project. Paul showed participants a field of pure chicory that he’d intended to use as a ‘hospital’ field of sorts which, for a number of reasons including poor coverage and pigeon damage, wouldn’t be an option he’d choose again with plans already in place for a replacement sward. A reality of the trial and error approach that is being taken by pioneers of MSS swards.

The Turley family preparing to welcome over 200 people to their farm walk

At the next stop the focus was on the Red Clover mix silage with Dr David Patterson detailing the results of an AFBI study which indicated the higher or similar yields possible with lower fertiliser inputs compared to pure PRG swards. Specifically red clover was found to out-yield PRG grass swards with slurry only applications with red clover persistency also found to be better under low/zero N. This topic garnered much discussion on the management of the sward and practicalities of ensiling.

Finally the groups were taken to a field of bespoke ‘drought resistant mix’ (Cocksfoot, Timothy, Meadow Fescue, Red and White Clover, Plantain and Chicory, Sainfoin plus a number of other assorted herbs) sown to combat the effects of dry spring weather that has been a feature on the farm in recent years. Sward and animal performance were discussed with Paul giving indications of the latest Yield and DLWG figures. Overall the sward has been performing extremely well over the past year but has required a shift in mindset with regards management of the sward. For example Paul finds his cattle will typically eat a third, tramp and third and removed with a third of the sward remaining which is distinctly different to a PRG grass based system.

Questions were not in short supply at any of the stops on the walk and participants were encouraged to stay and chat with Paul, his sons and the other EIP members alongside the researchers from AFBI at the end of each session. The Farm Walk Booklet and a range of additional MSS resources are available on the AgriSearch website and updates on the EIP project will be regularly posted on AgriSearch’s social media channels.

Thomas Turley outlining the composition of the 17 species mix

Some of the attendees at the rescent MSS farm walk at Paul Turley’s

Some of the attendees at the rescent MSS farm walk at Paul Turley’s