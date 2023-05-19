Multiple Bord na Móna auctions boast over 400 lots of tractors and machinery this May

Presenting two auctions across different formats, the first auction will take place on Saturday 27 May at their Dublin branch, just off Exit 2 on the Naas Road. Referred to as the ‘Bord na Móna Tractor, Machinery and Tyre Auction’, the first lot will go under the hammer at 10am. Registered bidders will benefit from in-person bidding plus live online bidding.

With over 200 lots allocated to the physical auction, the catalogue is set to feature over 60 tractors. Some of the best-known tractor manufacturers in the world will be included in the line-up such as New Holland, John Deere and Massey Ferguson.

Other assets featuring in the large volume of surplus stock entered directly from Bord na Móna include a Volvo Loading Shovel, a Hyundai Excavator, a large selection of dual tyres, and much more. Even a selection of vintage Locomotives and Honda motorbikes is listed within May’s catalogue.

A selection of John Deere tractors.

Ending on Monday 29 May is the second auction Wilsons Auctions presents.

Referred to as ‘Online Bord na Móna Equipment Auction’, this auction will be conducted in a timed online format with online bidding only. Registered bidders will have a lengthy duration of 45 hours to place bids on their desired items. The first lot will begin to timeout from 10am on 29th May in one minute intervals.

The timed online auction is set to offer over 200 lots of engineering equipment, agricultural accessories and much more.

Ricky Wilson, Director and Auctioneer at Wilsons Auctions, said: “We are delighted to set the dates for two auctions this May. With over 400 Lots to be offered at auction, our offsite team have been working hard preparing these fantastic auctions for both bidders and Bord na Móna.

Selection of New Holland tractors.

“Everyone is welcome to bid and I would encourage everyone to book a viewing slot and register as early as possible ahead of the auctions. This auction will be a great opportunity for farming communities, machinery businesses and as well as private buyers. This is an auction not to be missed,” he added.

All assets are located at Bord na Móna, Derrygreenagh, Rochfortbridge, Co. Offaly, N91 YX30, Ireland.

Viewings will be strictly by appointment only, running for three days on Tuesday 23 May to Thursday 25 May from 9am to 4pm. Videos of all working tractors and machinery are available on www.wilsonsauctions.com

To book your viewing appointment, please contact Wilsons Auctions Dublin on +353 (0)1 464 2800 to arrange your time slot. Interested bidders can register online via www.wilsonsauctions.com or email [email protected]

1998 Hyundai Robex 130LC excavator.

Wilsons Auctions is a family-owned business that has grown to become the largest independent auction company in Ireland and the UK. Established in 1936, it specialises in plant and machinery and agricultural equipment and has over 85 years of auctioneering experience in this industry across Ireland and further afield.

With over 3,100 auctions held annually across the group, Wilsons Auctions holds over 450 dedicated commercial auctions annually across the UK and Ireland.

For further information go to www.wilsonsauctions.com, follow on Facebook @wilsonsauctionsltd or go to @wilsonsauctions on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

Lot one, Massey Ferguson.

Selection of tyres.

Selection of accessories.