Murphy appeals decision not to grant ‘Banking Hub’ and ATM to Lisnaskea

Sinn Féin MLA Áine Murphy has appealed the decision from Cash Access not to grant a ‘Banking Hub’ and ATM to Lisnaskea.

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA said: “I am extremely disappointed by LINK'S decision not to grant Lisnaskea a ‘Banking Hub’ and ATM.

“This would have provided a crucial service for our community. A 'Banking Hub' and 24-hour ATM would benefit both residents and traders, offering basic banking services for all the major banks from one high street location.

“These services would have included a Post Office and dedicated rooms where customers could speak to trained staff and representatives from their own bank.

“It is incredibly frustrating that prior to this decision being made, LINK had not responded to an outstanding meeting request submitted by myself on behalf of the community and businesses to discuss the requirement of a 'Banking Hub' and 24hr ATM in the town.

“Earlier this week the Finance Minister reinstated the rates exemptions for rural ATMs which provides an incentive for establishing ATMs in rural areas.

“LINK should have considered this forward thinking and it is disappointing that there has been no meaningful consultation carried out in order to accurately assess the true extent of the community's rural needs, especially those members of our community who are elderly or vulnerable.

“I have formally appealed this decision and will continue to work tirelessly to bring this vital service to the town.”