NORTHERN Ireland’s mushroom sector is being crippled by a lack of affordable labour, the government has been warned.

At a time when it has the potential to add even more to the Province’s economy, it is facing a potential decline – while just across the border in the Republic the sector is booming due to favourable support.

The mushroom industry accounts for 40 per cent of Northern Ireland's horticultural output and is valued at £64.25 million annually, and could increase this figure significantly providing there are the right conditions for growth.

However, it has struggled to recruit labour locally since Brexit ended freedom of movement within the EU and depends on bringing help in under the Seasonal Workers Visa scheme – which can cost farms up to £8,000 per worker every six months, the duration outside labour is permitted to stay.

That contrasts to the Republic of Ireland where workers from around the world can stay for two years, with the possibility of a three year extension.

John McArdle, Chair of the Northern Ireland Mushroom Growers Association (NIMGA), said: “NIMGA figures show that for every worker coming through the SAWS, it costs £8,130.

“Over a period of two years, this rises to over £32,000 as every six months we are forced to restart the training and investment again. This is crippling the industry.

“This challenge is compounded by more favourable conditions in the Republic of Ireland which includes generous government support schemes as well as a visa of up to five years which enables much more fertile conditions for growth.

“NIMGA has been lobbying both the UK Government and NI Executive on the need to bring forward a bespoke visa which would ultimately enable the sector to grow through providing an appropriate visa to enable access to labour, as well as investment in supporting net zero targets and automation.

“Both the NI Executive and UK Government must act now to support the mushroom industry before it disappears.

“As a locally produced, nutritious food source, with significant growth potential, the lack of support for the industry in Northern Ireland stands in stark contrast with a thriving industry in the Republic of Ireland, and one which growers in the North cannot compete with.

“The solution lies in UK Government introducing a fit-for-purpose visa that meets the needs of the industry and economy, and the NI Executive supporting our sector with energy efficiency and ultimately, automation. We are urging them to act now before it is too late.”