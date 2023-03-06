In January, I attended one of Nature Friendly Farming Network’s insightful events hosted by sustainable farming expert Niels Corfield. Niels takes multiple complex ideas within agroecological farming and turns them into simplified, step-by-step approaches to suit your farm’s desired outcomes.

We gained a great depth of knowledge on the value of trees, hedgerows and other natural structures such as ‘living barns’ to our farming enterprise. Niels explained that agroforestry models, such as silvoarable and silvopastoral systems, could function as much more than supporting biodiversity. In delivering financial gain through increased shelter by windbreaks, sustainable biomass crops and maximising independent manure generation, we are on our way to increasing the farm’s resilience for the future.

Ballyconnelly Farm sits 550 feet above sea level overlooking Slemish Mountain, the Antrim Plateau and Glens and, on a good day, the horizon stretches towards the Mournes. Alongside my partner, Ruby Free, we manage the farm with my father, who previously ran a mixed farming enterprise consisting of a dairy herd alongside root and cereal crop production.

Craig manages the farm alongside his partner Ruby and his father.

Today, the farm is in grassland-based fodder production with some winter grazing and small-scale vegetable growing. We are both passionate about catalysing the movement towards local, regenerative and plant-centric food systems that put biodiversity and climate front and centre of farming. In 2020, we started thinking seriously about diversification and decided that farming in a way that supports nature is the best future for the farm. Having attended the NFFN’s event, we solidified our confidence in this approach as Niels dissected the benefits of diverse land management.

From windbreaks to biomass crops, alley-cropping systems to diverse woodland, we learned more about the benefits of different systems and immediately began to put ideas down on paper. In recent decades, our land has been managed with a focus on production and efficiency, often at the cost of biodiversity and soil fertility.

But now, we’re putting measures in place to change this by introducing agroforestry systems, dedicating areas to nature recovery and focusing on soil health to improve our business resilience.

In 2020 we began slowly but surely planting native trees, including oak and rowan.

Ballyconnelly Farm overlooks Slemish Mountain, the Antrim Plateau and Glens.

This was purely a means to start taking action in some way or other. We have put our heads together as a family to design a diverse, multi-faceted plan to reach a sweet spot between production and biodiversity over the next 10 years. Within our plan, we have decided to introduce agroforestry systems and create native fruit and pollinator-friendly tree plots. By utilising rare breeds and heritage crop varieties within a biodynamic system, we are committed to regeneratively managing the land whilst harnessing the potential of diversification.

