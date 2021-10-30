Mycotoxins in cattle – Truth or myth?

Moulds can infect cattle, especially during stressful periods when they are immune suppressed, causing a disease known as mycosis.

Moulds also produce poisons called mycotoxins that affect animals when they consume mycotoxin contaminated feeds.

Moulds are present throughout the environment. Mycotoxins can be formed on grass/grain crops in the field during harvest or during storage processing or feeding. It is estimated that worldwide about 25% of crops are affected annually with mycotoxins. Spore concentrations are high in the soil and in plant matter and lie ready to infect the growing plant in the field. Field diseases are characterized by yield loss, quality loss and mycotoxin contamination. Mould growth and the production of mycotoxins are usually associated with extremes in weather conditions leading to plant stress, or high moisture of feed stuffs, poor storage practices, low feedstuff quality and inadequate feeding conditions.

Historically, I would have said that mycotoxins were only an issue on farms where a secondary forage was being fed – e.g maize silage or wholecrop. However in recent years, in the practice we have seen an increase in the numbers of herds with suspect mycotoxin issues where only grass silage was being used.

Use a good quality silage additive bearing in mind the quality of grass you have and the likely weather conditions when making your silage. In particular beware if you are making high dry matter silage from young grass or cutting poorer quality grass made during warm, humid or damp weather (exactly the mix of conditions we had last summer and autumn). Both scenarios can produce mycotoxins with equally spectacular consequences.

The signs seen in some dairy herds this year make for a list of nightmares - fertility issues (cystic cows, poor signs of heat, pregnancy loss – both early reabsorption and late abortions), lameness (swollen hocks, increased white line disease/bruised sole), raised cell count, increased mastitis, fresh cow disease (retained cleansings, metritis, endometritis, displaced stomachs), poor immunity, vaccination failure, poor feed intakes and in general poor response to veterinary treatment. Diagnosis is often difficult and is generally made by looking at the signs within the herd and ruling out other possibilities.

Some of the scenarios suspicious of mycotoxins seen recently were:

i) A dairy herd where 19 out of 20 fresh calved cows took mastitis

ii) Beef cattle culled due to severe lameness and ill thrift

iii) Virus pneumonia vaccine failure