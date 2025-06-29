Myles completes ‘Fergy and the Lake’ in aid of the Jack and Jill Foundation

Chairman of Ballyeaston Vintage Tractor Club, Myles Williams is safely back home in Ballyclare, after taking part in last weekend’s ‘Fergy and the Lake’ Tractor Run, for Ferguson 20s and grey gold 35s around Lough Derg in aid of the Jack and Jill Foundation.

Twenty-one year old Myles, the only Northern entrant, did the run on his 1953 Fergie with a 1932 gypsy wagon.

Myles remarked: “What a weekend we have had! 110km in 9.5 hours. I’m thankful that we had no breakdowns and even more thankful to all of my sponsors.

“The 1953 Ferguson tractor managed to tow the 1932 wagon with relative ease and we took in some beautiful scenery! So far we have raised £694 for the very worthwhile Jack and Jill Charity.”

The Grey Fergies in the field. (Photo: Alan Hall)

He continued: “I want to take this time to thank a few people for making it happen.

“First I would like to thank the two men that have travelled with me all weekend; my mate David Lyle along with my Granda Roy Donaldson. They were there for any breakdowns thankfully we didn’t have any. What a team!

“I would also like to give a special thanks to Paul Sempey and Av Hume for all their help and assistance over the past week making it possible for us to get too Fergy & the Lake. Thanks for seeing us off!

“Also a special thanks to John Ross from Dunlop Tractor Spares who went above and beyond to help us on our way - very much appreciated!

“Huge thanks to Ivan Mullen and Sean Kenny for organising such a great event we were well looked after. Thanks again.”