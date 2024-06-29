Natalie Burrows discusses her plans as chairperson of the YFCU travel committee

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Twenty-four year old Natalie Burrows from Omagh, Co Tyrone has been a member of Cappagh Young Farmers’ Club (YFC) since 2012 and was recently elected as the new chairperson of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) travel committee.

​When she isn’t preparing fresh pastries in her family business, Mulligan’s Home Bakery, Natalie is very much involved with YFCU events and competitions.

Having joined the YFCU travel committee in 2023, Natalie said she was delighted to be elected as the vice chairperson before stepping into the role of chairperson in April 2024.

She has hosted many exchange delegates over her time within the YFCU and has held the role of travel coordinator for Co Tyrone Young Farmers’ Clubs.

Lauren Vance, Matthew Livingstone and Natalie Burrows at Balmoral Show. Picture: YFCU

She explained: “I am really looking forward to the year ahead and aim to ensure seamless exchange programs, both incoming and outgoing as well as showing our grass-roots members the benefits they can get from hosting exchange delegates and the fantastic travel opportunities our organisation has to offer.”

The YFCU travel committee is made up of two representatives from each county, bringing together a range of experiences and opinions to ensure that the travel opportunities for members and programmes available for incoming delegates is the best that the organisation can offer.

The committee aims to provide members with travel opportunities and offer help to those that have been selected and are preparing for their trip.

Natalie is looking forward to hosting six exchange delegates from Europe and Canada in August 2024.

She said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our members to learn about different cultures and organisations as well as being able to showcase what the YFCU and Northern Ireland has to offer.”

The YFCU are also preparing to host the new 5 Nations Conference in October 2024.

With it only being the second year running for the event, there are exciting plans in place with the ambition of getting lots of YFCU members involved.

Natalie said: “As a committee, we are interested in providing our members with more opportunities to travel to new places with a group of like-minded individuals without having the fear of travelling solo.