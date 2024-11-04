National Ploughing Association's Anna May McHugh awarded honorary doctorate by SETU

Managing director of the National Ploughing Association, Anna May McHugh, has been awarded an honorary doctorate by South East Technological University.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anna May – a trailblazing advocate for the Irish agricultural industry – received the award at a ceremony at the Kilkenny Road Campus in Carlow on Friday, 1 November.

This honorary doctorate, the most prestigious accolade a university can bestow, was presented to the Laois-native in recognition of her exceptional contributions to the agricultural community and her leadership in promoting the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna May has dedicated her career to enhancing the visibility and viability of agriculture in Ireland. Under her stewardship, the NPA has expanded its reach and influence, transforming the National Ploughing Championships into one of Europe’s largest outdoor events, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors annually. This event not only showcases Ireland’s rich agricultural heritage, but serves as a vital platform for education, innovation, and networking within the industry.

Patrick Prendergast, Chancelor and Chair of SETU's Governing Body; Liam Griffin, Entrepreneur and Honorary Doctorate recipient, Prof. Veronica Campbell, President of SETU; Anna May McHugh, Managing Director of the National Ploughing Association and Honorary Doctorate recipient; and Dr Derek O'Byrne, SETU Vice President for Academic Affairs. The group is pictured at SETU's conferring ceremony at the University's Carlow Campus during which Anna May and Liam were awarded honorary doctorates in recognition of their exceptional contributions to Irish society. The conferring is one of 15 ceremonies taking place from 29 October to 8 November 2024, that will see up to 4,000 students receive awards from certificates, bachelors, masters, and PhDs, to honorary doctorates at the university’s campuses in Waterford, Carlow, and Wexford. (Photo: Mary Browne)

Professor Veronica Campbell, President of SETU, said: “The National Ploughing Championships is one of the few events in Ireland that brings together business, technology, and culture, connecting people, companies, and organisations from vastly different sectors. Anna May’s ability to recognise the power of connection, and building strength in collaboration, is outstanding.”

Prof. Campbell continued: “The theme of SETU’s conferring period this year is connection and the strength of interdependency. It speaks to our central goal of ‘Connecting for Impact’ as a global technological university with firm roots in the southeast of Ireland. We at SETU can learn so much from Anna May’s story and life’s work in this regard. I’m delighted to award her with this well-deserved honorary doctorate.”

Further to her pivotal development of the NPA, Anna May’s success in a male-dominated industry and her advocacy for women in agriculture has been central to increasing gender equality in the sector. Having begun her agri-business career in a male-dominated 1950s Ireland, Anna May’s achievement is all the greater. In the years since, her pioneering career has inspired and empowered women to forge successful independent livelihoods in agriculture in the years since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on receiving SETU’s honorary doctorate, Anna May said: “I am delighted to be recognised by SETU with this honorary doctorate, and to receive the recognition both on my own behalf, and on behalf of the National Ploughing Association. To be recognised by our local university is a particular privilege and made the occasion even more memorable. My thanks to everyone involved in organising the event and well done to SETU on its tremendous work in education.”

Liam Griffin, entrepreneur and prominent Irish sporting figure, and Anna May McHugh, Managing Director of the National Ploughing Association are pictured at SETU's conferring ceremony at the University's Carlow Campus during which they were awarded honorary doctorates in recognition of their exceptional contributions to Irish society. The conferring is one of 15 ceremonies taking place from 29 October to 8 November 2024, that will see up to 4,000 students receive awards from certificates, bachelors, masters, and PhDs, to honorary doctorates at the university’s campuses in Waterford, Carlow, and Wexford. (Photo: Mary Browne)

In addition to her work with the NPA, McHugh has been actively involved in various organisations and committees focused on rural development, education, and the promotion of Irish agriculture on a global scale. Her influence extends beyond borders, as she has represented Ireland at numerous international agricultural forums.