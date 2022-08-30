National Sheep Association calls for robust food policy amidst cost of living crisis

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NSA Chief Executive, Phil Stocker, said: “Continued disruption to the global food supply chain has been building for some months now, not only due to the war in Ukraine, increased input prices and little certainty or continuity from government departments, but also unprecedented weather conditions this year have added fuel to the fire.

“Since the publication of the National Food Strategy there has been little progress from government on how it proposes to protect the UK’s food supply chains and ensure food security is at the heart of future policy.”

Consumers across the UK are already experiencing the knock-on effects of disrupted supply chains.

Many experts have predicted further issues in relation to food supply chains this winter, as food prices continue to rise amidst the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Inflation in the British economy has also hit 10 per cent, while the prices of everyday essentials continue to soar.

Mr Stocker added: “We are set to see more significant change in the government, and potentially with changes in ministers in Westminster over the coming weeks.

“It is vital that the future of farming and food security amongst a burgeoning environmental agenda must be at the forefront of any newly established departmental team.

“Any disruption to the work already in train, such as Defra’s Future Farming Programmes, should be minimised.

“Although the National Food Strategy was welcomed, it is time to put aspirations into policy and support rural communities and agriculture through what will be yet more turbulent circumstances for everyone across the nation.