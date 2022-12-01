For many years the association has fought to increase awareness of the devastating issue.

In a scene from the new Netflix family film, ‘Christmas on Mistletoe Farm’, fun farmer character ‘Beano’ is seen testing out his dog ‘Rudolph’ as a ‘sheepdog’ - but NSA interprets what follows as a "concerning case of sheep worrying by dogs”, as the “clearly untrained and unsuitable Great Dane runs amongst the flock and chases several ewes, causing distress to the animals”.

Advertisement

NSA Chief Executive, Phil Stocker, commented: “Of course this is a light hearted film that many families will enjoy watching over the festive period. However, we must call out the fact that the serious problem many farmers face, of dogs chasing and attacking sheep, has been ignored.

Holidays such as Christmas and Easter often sadly see an increase in sheep worrying attacks, as families enjoy spending time together walking in the countryside.

“All too often farmers affected by an attack on their flock hear the words from dog owners, ‘he was only playing’. The scene from the film does nothing to help with the correct message that NSA and many other farming organisations have been trying to deliver for years. What might appear to be play to a dog owner is very much one sided and prey animals such as sheep are distressed by this often with extremely severe consequence.

“Christmas on Mistletoe Farm shows complete disregard for this. If children are to be entertained by dogs chasing sheep on popular films, what hope have UK sheep farmers in reducing incidents of sheep worrying on their farms?”

Advertisement

Holiday times such as Christmas and Easter often sadly see an increase in sheep worrying attacks, as families enjoy spending time together walking in the countryside.Mr Stocker continued: “Taking a walk in our beautiful countryside is something many families will enjoy over the coming weeks, but NSA urges those walking with dogs to be responsible pet owners by keeping their animals on leads and under control whenever they are near sheep.

“Any dog, no matter its breed, can cause distress to sheep by barking, chasing and attacking them. It is a serious animal welfare issue that puts both sheep and much loved pets at risk. It must never be seen as the harmless fun portrayed by this film,” he added.

Advertisement