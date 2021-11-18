National Sheep Association roadshow coming to NI

The event will commence at 7.30pm in Corrs Corner Hotel, Ballyclare Road, Newtownabbey.

The NSA is running a series of roadshows across the UK to talk to sheep farmers about how NSA represents them, ensuring the UK sheep industry thrives in a changing world.

The UK is going through the biggest changes to farming experienced in generations, and this within a wider changing world.

Farming, food, and land management are all highly affected by challenges posed by climate change and the loss of the natural world – and this is compounded by significant economic, social and political uncertainty.

“For sheep farming we are on the cusp of big changes in trade patterns with trade deals advanced with Australia and New Zealand, alongside a complete revamp of farming, food and environmental policy that will restructure farm support,” a spokesperson explained.

“But, while there are many risks and challenges there are equal opportunities and the future is bright for those willing to adapt and move with the changing tides.

“NSA is working tirelessly to defend sheep farming, to position it as one of the solutions to many of the worlds challenges, and to take actions to turn some of our opportunities into reality.”

You are encouraged to go along to find out about some of the work being done.

The programme for the evening includes:

- Introduction and welcome by NSA Northern Ireland Region chair, Jonny Farmer.

- NSA Northern Ireland Regional Development Officer, Edward Adamson: What is NSA doing to defend, protect, and lead the sheep industry in these changing times?

- Update on LMC Northern Ireland’s work on trade and reputation.

- Farmer to present their approach, just one of many, to survive and thrive into the future.

- NSA Activities and Campaigns Officer, Chris Adamson: Importance of NSA membership and getting involved.

Refreshments will be available.