NeoMilk provides the building blocks for calf, farm and a better future
To give your farm a healthy tomorrow, your calves need the right start today.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:46 GMT- 1 min read
The NeoMilk range uses precision nutrition: a balanced formulation designed for sustainable cost effective rearing and a resilient, productive herd.
Contact your Cargill Animal Nutrition expert for more information.
Cargill Animal Nutrition Ireland on Tel. 00353 45 975726, online at www.provimi.eu/uk-neomilk, or via Facebook @CargillAnimalNutririonIreland