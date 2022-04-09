New 15m Premium Plus Duo dribble bar launched by SlurryKat

SlurryKat in Northern Ireland has just launched a new 15m Premium Plus Duo dribble bar due to increased customer demand.

As demand from customers over the past two years for a larger 15m dribble bar was increasing SlurryKat took the decision to up the ante and develop exactly what they wanted.

The transport height of the new 15m dribble bar is 3.2m, the same as the 7.5m version, which is a key example of how engineering and innovation keeps SlurryKat one step ahead.

The booms on the new 15m machine are angled inwards which means they can avoid any low lying branches or trees when in transport mode. It is the only 15m dribble bar on the market that can carry the SlurryKat Bak-Pak hose reeling system, which runs 1,200m of hose for umbilical use. The booms boast a novel tri-folding design so the outer booms can fold round followed by the inner booms. The machine then lifts vertically into the transport position.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking at the performance of the new 15m Premium Plus Duo dribble bar, the prototypes and the first full production machines operate a respectable flow rate of up to 300 cubic metres per hour, around 60,000 gallons per hour.

SlurryKat CEO Garth Cairns said: “This is generation three of our Duo dribble bars which follow on from the huge success of the 7.5m to 12m Duo dribble bar range, which we brought to the market in late 2020. That followed the first and very popular Duo range that we first introduced in 2008.

“Duo means the dribble bar has dual purpose use. It can be used on an umbilical system or it can be mounted on the back of a tanker for direct spreading. This system really suits contractors who use both types of machines,” he said.

Controlling the new 15m dribble bar is easily carried out by load sensing hydraulics which is standard on the 15m machine. As soon as the operator pushes the button in the tractor cab, the oil travels to the machine and it does the rest. Basically this means oil is only pumped on demand when the machine needs it.

SlurryKat is also pleased to be able to offer full Isobus control on the machine via the terminal in the cab as an optional extra.

SlurryKat uses only the best S335 steel to manufacture its equipment therefore ensuring a superior build quality.

Garth added: “Using this high quality steel allows us to maintain the strength in the machine but also to reduce the overall weight. Heavier machines means the tractors use more diesel to operate them and with the cost of diesel as it is today, then the lighter the machine the better.

“Heavier machines also mean more ground compaction and that’s what we are trying to avoid. Our machines are some of the lightest you can get on the market and the strongest.”

By using clever design and engineering, together with top quality steel, the new SlurryKat 15m dribble bar is actually lighter in weight than the previous generation 12m model.

Every inch of the new 15m dribble bar is fully galvanised except for the drag hole line which is stainless steel. A flow meter can also be added to the dribble bar to give precise user rates of application and overall the machine is very user friendly.