New Affiliate member is welcomed

The FSP set up the Affiliate Scheme in 2016 which is part of the FSP’s commitment to encourage and recognise organisations who pledge to utilise their resources and expertise to improve farm safety standards in the industry.

Since its inception, the FSP has succeeded in changing the farming community’s attitudes and minds in relation to awareness of farm safety, with the reduction of work-related fatalities and injuries on Northern Ireland’s farms, and this work is supported by the Farm Safety Affiliates.

The Rural Health Partnership was established in March 2000, with a purpose to promote good mental health and well-being. They run a range of programmes and activities, including Mental Health and Wellbeing, Self-Care, Physical Activity, Family and Childcare Support, Skills Training, and Support. They are also a Healthy Living Centre and are part of the NI Healthy Living Alliance.

Welcoming the Rural Health Partnership to the FSP, Chairperson Harry Sinclair said: “I am delighted to welcome our new Affiliate, the Rural Health Partnership to the Farm Safety Partnership family. Through their commitment to keep farming health and safety at the forefront of their activities, they, along with all the other affiliates, are playing an essential role in helping to keep our farmers and their families safe and well.