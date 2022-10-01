New Angus Autumn Extravaganza is ‘something special’

Set to take place in Mid-Tipp mart, Thurles on the weekend of 8th and 9th October, it sees the combining of the Association’s Premier sale and National calf show.

Heading off the event on the Saturday (8 October) is the Genetic Excellence Premier sale. This sale consists of 55 pre-selected Red and Black Angus lots. Included in these is a catalogue of power packed pedigrees with many high-end show winners from throughout the summer.

The sale will see a draft consignment from the Liss Aberdeen Angus herd of John and Sean McEnroe. Dating back to 1953, the herd is one of the oldest Angus prefixes registered in Ireland.

The 95-cow herd is rooted in the guiding principle of producing honest hard-working cattle that meet the commercial reality of the typical beef and dairy consumer. This year’s draft is the first major offering from the herd since 2008 where their reduction sale smashed records.

Along with topping two of the three Associations spring sale this years, the herd had a clean sweep at summer shows cumulating with winning the male, female and supreme titles at the National Livestock show in Tullamore. In total the McEnroe family will offer nine select heifers, eight of which sell in-calf.

Finishing the Premier, seven champion bulls will be offered for sale. These lots include both club calf champions and reserves, the All-Ireland junior champion and Tullamore male champion.

As further incentive for buyers, purchasers of the two top priced bulls on the day will receive €500 back due to the kind sponsorship of Angus Beef Ireland. The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association will also sponsor two €500 vouchers for the purchasers of the two top priced heifers.

The Breed Secretary of the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association said: “After visiting all sale lots for pre-sale pictures, I was blown away by the quality on show. The catalogue boasts all the best producing family lines in the breed, not just here in Ireland but right across the world. Many of the sale entries already have a proven track record on the show scene, while others are sure to breed the next generation of sale toppers. The Premier sale on 8 October is certainly one not to be missed as I don’t think we’ll see a sale with such quality again for some time.”

The catalogue for the sale along with pictures of each lot is available on irishaberdeenangus.marteye.ie

Animals will be paraded live through the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association Facebook page from 1.30pm on Saturday 8 October for those who cannot be there in person. Any animals purchased by buyers outside of Ireland will be taken home by the breeder until appropriate testing is complete.

All 53 sale lots born on or after 1 January 2021 are automatically entered for the Associations National calf show the following day (Sunday 9 October) which will allow the animals new owners to show them.

This calf show boasts a record €10,000 prize fund thanks to several key sponsors.

In total 120 of the country’s best Angus cattle will fight it out for the title of AXA Supreme National calf show champion.

Animals which make it to the top of the line in their class will go into sectional championships before the supreme championship. The chosen animal that goes the whole way will then receive a massive €1,000 in prizemoney.

What makes this show special, is the buyer has the chance to buy a champion on Saturday, show them the next day and within 24 hours recoup their investment. If the chosen animal was a high seller and is awarded the title of supreme champion, it’s a massive €1,500 back into your pocket!

To follow updates from the event, keep an eye on the social media platforms, for Facebook follow “Irish Aberdeen Angus Association” and for Instagram “Aberdeenangusireland”