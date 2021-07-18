New animal courses available for those working with dogs

A Golden Retriever gets close up and personal with the camera while outdoors walking with his owner in a Los Angeles county park in California on a sunny day. Relaxation exercise and pet fun at its best.

Evidence shows that the UK has a real affinity for pets, and dogs in particular, with a recent report by Statista highlighting that 33% of UK households own a dog.

With pets right at the heart of families, people want to be sure that they are well looked after. The Pet Professional Industry is booming, and dog owners are keen to use reputable professionals to walk, groom or board their pet when they have to go away and leave their dog behind.

Pet owners want to see evidence that the people looking after their pets have the latest training and qualifications, as well as insurance, so that they can trust that their pets will be looked after in the right way.

Lantra has been working with several industry bodies and professionals to develop a new suite of e-learning courses to help support individuals who are thinking of setting up their own Pet Professional business.

If you are thinking of dog walking, grooming or boarding, then the following courses will be of interest.

Canine Communication – this course covers legislation, animal training and learning, understanding and interpreting canine communication, and preventing and dealing with conflict. It is suitable for dog owners, dog-walkers and other professionals who work with dogs.

Transportation of Dogs for Pet Professionals - this course covers a range of areas such as legislation, emergencies procedures, what to do in case of a lost or stolen animal, how to successfully clean your vehicle and how to health check the animal prior to transporting them. This course is crucial for anyone who transports dogs as part of their business or employment.

Dogs and the Law – this course covers your legal duties in relation to the welfare of a dog, as set out under the Animal Welfare Acts. This course is suitable for dog owners, or anyone who has responsibility for someone else’s dog, for example, a dog walker, provider or day care or boarding.

Setting Up A Business For Pet Professionals - this short course is about the legal responsibilities and financial matters you need to be aware of if you are planning to set up a business relating to pets.

If you want to work with pets, now is the time to start setting yourself up as a pet professional, ensuring that you are trained to the correct level with industry recognised qualifications.