New Belfast-based drinks company The Sober Irish raises the bar for alcohol-free experiences

Jim Fitzpatrick, founder of The Sober Irish, is joined by a special guest ahead of the premium alcohol-free drinks brand’s official launch at The Dry Horse.

A NEW Belfast-based drinks company is set to play a leading role in the rapid growth of the alcohol-free and low-alcohol market in Ireland and the UK, which reflects a broader shift in consumer habits towards moderation, wellness, and choice.

The Sober Irish Drinks Company, trading under the brand The Sober Irish, will bring a premium range of alcohol-free and low-alcohol beverages to consumers across hospitality, retail outlets, e-commerce platforms, and consumer events, curating the best no- and low-alcohol products while developing its own-label range.

Later this month the brand will launch in Belfast’s vibrant Cathedral Quarter, with a special debut at the city’s iconic Dark Horse, temporarily transformed as The Dry Horse to showcase its first curated alcohol-free experiences and products.

The Sober Irish, founded by award-winning broadcaster, producer and journalist Jim Fitzpatrick, aims to meet the rising demand for low-alcohol and alcohol-free drinks with quality-focused products rooted in the company’s ethos of community, inclusivity and the celebration of diverse drinking choices, while responding to evolving consumer preferences.

The Sober Irish offers consumers exceptional drinks and experiences while celebrating the craft, stories, and care behind each product, whether its own-label range or partner offerings.

“We are at a turning point in the drinks industry, and our mission is clear,” says Jim.

“More people want to moderate or avoid alcohol without compromising on quality or experience. The Sober Irish is a movement that knows how to have fun without a hangover – it’s about nights to remember and mornings to enjoy.

“That’s why we focus on quality, great taste, and trust, and why we celebrate the brilliant producers behind our drinks. We are excited to share their stories, their craftmanship, and the care they put into every product: all done with the same passion and provenance you’d expect from the very best drinks brands.”

Jim emphasises community as central to the brand’s ethos, saying: “It’s about everyone who joins us, from customers to suppliers, helping The Sober Irish grow and evolve as a vibrant, inclusive community.”

From its Belfast base, The Sober Irish plans rapid expansion through partnerships with on- and off-trade operators, and direct-to-consumer online sales.

The brand will also host live events to showcase its products, celebrate producers, and build a loyal community of advocates who share a passion for premium alcohol-free experiences.

With a focus on quality and accessibility of premium non-alcoholic drinks options, The Sober Irish ensures that choosing not to drink can be an option people actively seek out when socialising.

Willie Jack, Director of Commercial Court Inns, welcomed the launch as an exciting new hospitality offering for Belfast and said: “We’re thrilled to host The Sober Irish launch at The Dark Horse, temporarily reimagined as The Dry Horse for the evening.

“It’s fantastic to see a brand placing such focus on quality, taste, and inclusivity in the alcohol-free and low-alcohol space. We’re proud to provide a space where people can enjoy exceptional drinks and celebrate the craft behind them, and we’re excited to be part of this new movement in Belfast’s hospitality scene.”

Looking further ahead, the company plans to develop its own dedicated event series, providing spaces designed specifically for premium alcohol-free experiences.

Built on a foundation of inclusivity, quality, and style, the brand showcases authentic products that earn credibility through taste and provenance to support modern drinking choices.