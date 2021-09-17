New Board appointed at Lakeland Dairies

The elections follow from the decision of members at an SGM last April approving changes to the co-operative’s governance structure, including a reduction in the number of elected Board members of the co-operative, from 22 to 13 members.

This follows from the merger of Lakeland Dairies and LacPatrick Dairies in 2019, when it was agreed to review the rules of the new merged Society once the merger was completed. Electoral areas were subsequently revised to establish a 13 member Board (from 22), with an option to also co-opt up to three further directors.

The 13 member Board has now been established following elections in eight electoral areas, and further elections will also be held in Autumn 2022 covering a remaining five electoral areas, completing the adjustment process.

The Board membership is as follows: Niall Matthews (Chair), Andrew McHugh (Vice-Chair), Alan McCay (Vice-Chair), Keith Agnew, Sean Connolly, John Joseph Cooney, Michael Dobson, JJ Lavelle, Anthony Leddy, Christy McKenna, Oliver Neville, Alan Thompson, Alex Walker.