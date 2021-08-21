New branch stocks full Mayo range

Joe McCracken

The benefits of using the Mayo boluses are unrivalled in reputation and results as I have experienced through their popularity and volume of repeated sales from many local pedigree and commercial flocks, such as Joe McCracken (Co. Antrim), and Eugene Swift (Co. Fermanagh) local to our Ballinamallard branch store.

Our store in Antrim stock all the main brands of Ewe Bolus, with the MHC 5in1 and 4in1 bolus accounting for approximately 65% of all Ewe bolus sales.

The 5 in 1 bolus which includes Copper, Iodine, Selenium, Zinc and larger volumes of cobalt than any other bolus available, sets this bolus apart from other brands creating healthy, strong ewes. The results include a maintained good quality ewe both before and after tupping. Along with higher lamb percentages, a tighter lambing period, reduced repeating in ewes at tupping, and better form and flesh cover in ewes.

The 4 in 1 bolus has the same trace element make up, however, minus the copper.

These boluses last up to six months within the gut and slowly release over time, unlike oral drenches.

Joe McCracken, Co. Antrim, is one of the many Mayo Healthcare customers in the local area to Beatty Fuels and Farm Supplies. His experience of using the bolus and Tupmaster for the first time last year, gave him the excellent results, that many of my customers have reported back. Both Joe and his father used the Mayo Range on their Texel-Charollais flock.

Joe McCracken added: “Last year was our first year using the MHC bolus and Tupmaster. We were delighted with the results, which was especially rewarding, when I was asked “Joe, are you sponging your sheep now”?!

“Results such as scanning percentages can vary from year to year, depending on a range of factors, such as weather, grass quality, nutrition, ewe condition etc, though I cannot remember a year, where we have had such dramatic improvements, and the only difference in my input had been using the Tupmaster and MHC 4in1 bolus.

“Last year we put the Tup out on the 1st of October, we gave the bolus and Tupmaster three weeks prior to that. Compared to the previous year:

- An impressive jump of 0.7 lambs per Ewe at scanning, going up from 1.5 lambs per ewe to 2.2 lambs a ewe.

- A far better ewe condition score with stronger ewes.

- All held within a three week period, lambed within a three week period.

- The vitality of the lambs was excellent, and they were up and sucking straight away.”