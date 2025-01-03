New BVD measures will support the Northern Ireland livestock industry to eradicate the disease

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has said the new BVD measures, introduced by DAERA Minister Andrew Muir, are a “crucial development” that will support the Northern Ireland livestock industry to eradicate the disease.

The following measures are being introduced:

- From 1 February 2025, herd level movement restrictions will be applied to herds containing animals that have a positive or inconclusive BVD test result on a phased approach with ‘grace periods’ being available for the first 12 months. Herd keepers can avoid restrictions if they take prompt action to remove or retest the positive or inconclusive animals within these ‘grace periods’.

- From 1 June 2025, movement restrictions will also be applied to herds with animals of unknown BVD status. This will be introduced in 3 stages, with the threshold number of unknown status animals reducing over a 16-month period. Keepers who are compliant with the testing requirements of existing legislation will not be impacted.

- Cattle born before 1 March 2016, will also now need to be tested for BVD if they do not have a negative or indirect negative BVD status.

- From 1 February 2026, additional movement restrictions will be placed on all breeding age females within herds containing animals that test positive for BVD.

UFU deputy president, Glenn Cuddy, commented: “We welcome the new BVD measures that will be rolled out from 1 February this year.

“These changes are crucial in supporting the NI livestock industry to eradicate the disease once and for all.

“To date, we have already made huge gains but these measures will enable us to continue this positive work to achieve our end goal, benefiting family farms, improving animal health and welfare and our local environment.

“Swift identification and removal of persistently infected (PI) cattle is key to eradicating BVD and it is positive to see this being reflected within the legislation.

“The new measures announced by the DAERA Minister will help us to quickly remove infected animals, reducing the risk of further transmission.”

Mr Cuddy concluded: “We encourage all livestock farmers to make themselves aware of the new BVD measures. It’s important that we all support the implementation of these changes to eradicate BVD locally and as quickly as possible.”