New centre record of 26,000gns for Texels

Seaforde 26,000gns

With many breeders keeping some of their best lambs back for the sale due to difficulties in trading in GB due to the NI Protocol the sale offered a quality line up which were well sought after by the ringside.

Leading the way at 26,000gns was Seaforde Egyptian King from Mark Priestley, Downpatrick. Sired by the noted Sportsmans Cannon Ball, he is out of a Knap ewe by Mullan Amigo purchased at the English National Sale, Worcester, in 2019 for 6000gns. After a concerted bidding effort he was eventually knocked down to Stuart Barclay, Aberdeenshire, for the Harestone flock.

Second best of the day at 20,000gns was the champion from the pre-sale show, Alderview Explosive from Mark Patterson, Crumlin. This one is a son of Kingspark Dynamite and is out of a dam by Teiglum Bachelor which is maternal sister to the 17,000gns Alderview Barrister. He was another which was well fought for, with the hammer eventually falling in favour of an eight-part consortium consisting of James Wilkinson, Ballygroogan, Gary Beacom, Lakeview, Adrian Ligget, Corbo, Brian Williamson, Farmhill, Geoffrey Fleck, Ballymarlow, Andrew Kennedy, Maineview, L Donahue, P Murphy and P Varly.

Alderview 20,000gns

Following that was a 9000gns call for Mullan Eureka from Brian Hanthorn and family, Tynan. By the 100,000gns Sportsmans Batman, he is out of a dam by Strathbogie Yabba Dabba Doo and sold with an index in the top 5% of the breed and led the way in the texelplus class in the pre-sale show. He found a new home with Alistair Breen for the Drumderg flock, Enniskillen.

Another from the same home then traded at 7500gns, with this one being Mullan Eagle Eye, a son of Sportsmans Cannon Ball out of a dam by Haddo Ringleader. Another with an index in the top 5% of the breed he was taken by Michael Cunningham for the Aughnacullion flock, Co Down.

Mark Patterson was then back in the money when taking 6400gns for Alderview Eldorado. Again sired by Kingspark Dynamite, this one is out of a dam by Plasucha Brooklyn and was bought in a three-way split by Messrs Coleman, Alexander and McAuley.

After that came a 5400gns call for Eugene Branagan’s Largy Exotic. Sired by the 130,000gns Rhaeadr Best of the Best, he is out of a dam by Mullan Amigo and sold to Stephen Etherson for the Killans flock, Co Antrim.

Lakeview 4000gns

And Gary Beacom was next in line when taking 4000gns for Lake View Earl of Erne, a Castlecairn Doodlebug son out of an Alderview dam by Arkle Awesome. He had stood fourth in the pre-sale show and was knocked down to Stewart Ferris, Bellefield.

Another from Mark Patterson’s Alderview flock then followed at 3600gns, with this being Alderview Emporo. Again by Kingspark Dynamite, he is a full ET brother to the 20,000gns lamb and was taken by Peter Boyd for the Poseyhill flock.

Sale leader Mark Priestley then sold another from his Seaforde entry at 3200gns, with this being Seaforde Express. He’s an ET brother to the 26,000gns sale topper and was the pick of Willie Doherty.

Next in line at 3000gns was Farmhill Eye Candy from Brian Williamson. He’s a son of Tullagh Dragon and stood third in the pre-sale show. Bred from a Strathbogie Best Bet daughter, he went home with Ryan Brolly, Co Londonderry.

Alderview 6400gns

Two followed that at 2700gns, with the first of these being Mullan Eli from the Hanthorn family. Another by the 100,000gns Sportsmans Batman, he is out of a Garngour Vintage-sired dam and sold to AFBI, Hillsborough.

Second at this level was Lakeview Eye Catcher from Gary Beacom. This son of Castlecairn Doodlebug is out of a dam by Arkle Awesome and was bought by J Wilson and J Wilson Moses for the Blackstown flock.

Close behind at 2600gns was Mullan Extra Long from the Hanthorns. Again by Batman he is out of a Teiglum Younggun daughter and was sold to Stewart McIlwaine, Ballymena.

And making 2400gns was another from the same home, Mullan Englebert. This one is by the homebred Mullan Campese and is out of a Castlecairn Vavavoom daughter. He sold to H A Wilson.

Largy 5400gns

Average; 179 ram lambs £1300.77 (+£495.67) (J A McClelland).

Lakeview leads

shearling rams

Shearling rams hit a high of 2100gns at the Northern Irish National Texel Sale, Ballymena, when Gary Beacom sold Lakeview Dollars, the first prize winner from the pre-sale show.

Sired by Langside Bushwacker, he is out of a Plasucha-bred dam by Plasucha Aberfeldy. He found a new home with C McCloskey.

Next in line at 1600gns was Fraser Tweed’s pen leader and the second prize winner from the show, Lower Reiss Dynamite. He’s by Deveronvale Aftershock and out off a dam by Knock Fantastic. Buying this one was Shaws Hill Farm.

Mullan 9000gns

Another then took the same money when Messrs M and J Watson sold Hillhead Dallas, a son of Donrho Carbine out of a dam by Duvarren Whats The Craic. He was taken by N McGarrigle.

The same vendors then sold Hillhead Dickie at 1450gns. Sired by Duvarren Whats the Craic, he’s out of a dam by Ballydesland Vaughn and sold to R J Mowbray.

Selling at 1320gns was Milestonehill De Allende from Murray Annett. This one is by Dunelm Colossus and out of a Plasucha All Rounder-sired dam. He was the pick of E Hamilton.

Then at 1280gns was Alistair Gault’s Forkins Director, a Procters Cocktail son out of a dam by Tophill Union Jack. He found a new home with David Graham.

And two then made 1200gns, with the first being Gareth Tumelty’s Aideshill Dapper. Sired by Tatham Hall Brock, he is out of a dam by Halbeath Woody and sold to D Gaston.

The other at this price was from John Watson in the form of Duvarren Donatello, a Dunelm Charisma son out of a dam by Blackstown Yule. Buying this one was Maurice Robinson.

Average; 50 shearling rams £899.43 (J A McClelland).

Blackstown gimmer

leads at Ballymena

Jim Wilson and Jack Wilson Moses’ Blackstown flock led the way in both the pre-sale show and the sale ring at the Northern Irish National Sale, Ballymena, taking a 3800gns bid for WWB2001495.

This gimmer by Knock Classic had stood female champion ahead of the sale and is out of a dam by Allanfauld Archimedes. She was bought by John Foster for the Springhill flock.

Then at 2250gns was the reserve female champion from Jack Gault, Cherryvale. This was GCN2002958, a Procters Cocktail daughter out of a dam by Strathbogie Terminator and sold to C and A Deegan.

Following her at 1650gns was ANY2000280 from Nathan Armstrong’s Dynawhite flock. She’s by Harestone Commander and out of a Milnbank-bred dam by Greenstar Alfie. Buying this one was P Murphy.

Henry Gamble Springwell then sold one at 1350gns, with this being GRS2003453, a Derrylahan Big Balls daughter out of a dam by Thornville Alberto. She was taken by Ciaran McAuley.

And then came a 1220gns call for Brian Hanthorn’s gimmer, HBN2002286. She’s by Brackenridge Commander and out of a dam by Garngour Upperclass. Selling with an index in the top 5% of the breed she headed home with M Donohoe.

James Blair Adams was next in the prices, taking 1050gns for his gimmer ABK2000589, a twin-born daughter of Teiglum Braveheart out of a dam by Strathbogie Yes Sir. Buying her was Barry Casement.

Average; 31 gimmers £871.50 (+£70.30) (J A McClelland).

Mullan 7500gns

Charryvale 2250gns

Seaforde 3600gns

Blackstown 3800gns