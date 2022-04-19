New Chairman for NI Limousin Club

The outgoing Chairman Finbar O’Brien started proceedings by welcoming everyone to the meeting and thanked them for attending.

The Club’s accountant Michael Morrow from Hunter Sinton was present to provide members with a comprehensive review of the Club’s finances for 2021.

Finbar O’Brien then presented his Chairman’s report, focusing on events since last year’s AGM in August 2021 and highlighting another successful period for Limousin breeders in Northern Ireland.

He outlined the achievements at the Club’s August Female sale in Hilltown, Balmoral Show September 2021, BLCS shows and sales both at home and in Carlisle in October 2021 and February 2022, the RUAS Beef and Lamb Championships in November, the Red Ladies Weaned Calf show in Carlisle in December, the Rising Stars calf spectacular in March 2022 and the Young Handlers competition also in March.

He thanked everyone for the significant help and support he received behind the scenes over the past three years and he thanked all concerned for their commitment to the Club which has made the Club what it is today.

The nomination and election of new committee members saw Kieran McCrory, Oliver McDonald and Jim Scott duly elected to serve for the next three years.

During the break the committee then elected Brian McAuley MRCVS to be Chairman for 2022/2023. Jim Quail, President of the NILCC thanked Finbar O’Brien, on behalf of the members, for his contribution to the Club especially with the challenges faced by Limousin breeders in the past two years and welcomed Brian McAuley to the role.

Brian McAuley advised the meeting the committee are planning a 50th anniversary event in Northern Ireland in late August. This event will support those breeders unable to travel to the BLCS national show and sale in Carlisle in July due to ongoing protocol regulations. Full details of the planned event will be available to members over the coming weeks.

The membership was also advised the committee have agreed two charitable donations this year. £2500 will be presented to the Red Cross for the Ukrainian Appeal and a further £1000 will be presented to the N.I. Air Ambulance. Both presentations will be made at Balmoral Show in May.

Future Events 2022

BLCS May Day show and sale in Ballymena on 2 May starting at 10am

N.I. Limousin Cattle Club “Limousin Championship” at Antrim Show on 23 July

BLCS 50th anniversary Sale in Carlisle on 29 July

BLCS 50th anniversary National Show in Carlisle on 29–30 July

BLCS 50th anniversary show & sale in Ballymena on 20 August