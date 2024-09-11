New cohort of nature-friendly farming ambassadors celebrated in Northern Ireland

More farmers in Northern Ireland have joined the Farming for Nature Ambassadors scheme, which celebrates those committed to a more sustainable future by integrating nature into their farming practices.

Three new ambassadors were officially introduced at the Fields Good regenerative farming event in Glenarm on Saturday 7 September. They join six others, who were part of the inaugural cohort last year. All farmers are being recognised for their holistic, nature-friendly approach that supports nature and biodiversity, while ensuring sustainable food production.

The three new Farming for Nature Ambassadors are:

Kenny Brown, from Moneymore in Co Derry

Bernard and Ciara Neeson, from Cookstown in Co Tyrone

Roy Mayers, from Tempo in Co Fermanagh

The new Farming for Nature Ambassadors being welcomed into the scheme at the Fields Good festival along with Alan Keys and DAERA Minister Andrew Muir

These Northern Irish farmers join over 80 farmers from the Republic of Ireland already part of the scheme.

Kenny Brown runs a 170-acre livestock farm and is involved in a project to reduce river pollution by directing dirty water from the farm through an underground trench into a swampy area planted with comfrey. The comfrey’s deep roots absorb nutrients out of the soil, preventing them from entering the nearby river, and improving water quality.

Bernard and Ciara Neeson own Creeve Cottage Farm, a family-run 30-acre smallholding. They grow crops in their no-dig market garden for a local veg box scheme and an honesty stall, while also raising hens and goats. The farm is pesticide-free and they are committed to producing food as regenerative and sustainable as possible.

Roy Mayers, who is also a Farming Champion for the Nature Friendly Farming Network (NFFN), manages a 180-acre beef and sheep farm, two-thirds of which is grassland. He has been farming in an environmentally-conscious way for the past two decades, with practices including planting hedgerows and using pastures with red clover and perennial ryegrass to maximise grazing, while minimising reliance on external feed and chemical fertilisers.

At the Fields Good event, co-organised by NFFN NI steering group member Bronagh O’Kane, the new ambassadors were officially welcomed during a panel session attended by Daera minister Andrew Muir. They shared their experiences of producing high-quality, nutritious food while enhancing biodiversity.

NFFN NI manager, Cormac Dolan, said: “These farmers are trailblazers for the future of farming in Northern Ireland. Their positive, solutions-driven mindset enables them to achieve impressive results for food production, biodiversity and the environment.”

The Ambassadors scheme is funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs through the Shared Island Civic Society Fund, with support from the Burrenbeo Trust and The Farming For Nature Project. This year, the initiative received additional financial support from Danske Bank.