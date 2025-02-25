New degree launched to root policymakers in agricultural knowledge

A new degree which aims to give future policymakers solid roots in production agriculture has been launched at Harper Adams University.

The BSc (Hons) Agriculture with Policy and Environment degree allows its students to specialise in policy and food security – but with an underpinning knowledge of production agriculture principles.

Agriculture course manager Louisa Dines said: “We feel a real responsibility to the farming industry – I think it’s partly because I have worked in the industry myself, but the link we have at Harper is very direct. People in production agriculture and the ancillary sector are really looking to us to supply graduates with the knowledge and skills that they need for the future.

“This degree answers one of those calls – and focuses on the bigger policy issues.

“It could suit people who will never work in production agriculture – who don’t want to be a farm manager, don’t want to work on a farm. They will still have a real interest in how food is produced and in agriculture - but may not be getting their hands dirty when they go on to roles after university, basically.

“Their routes after graduation might be roles like working in DEFRA, for NGOs, or drafting international policy. There are also charity roles where it would apply - and even roles for supermarkets looking at issues such as sustainability further up the supply chain.

“Each of these are areas where the food and farming sectors would really benefit from the people in those roles having a good knowledge of production agriculture and farming - which is obviously very pertinent in the policy world at the moment.”

Students will learn about the role agriculture plays in some of the most vital challenges facing the planet - whether in global food production and security, climate change mitigation, environmental protection, water management or renewable energy creation.

Students will be equipped with the skills to identify and apply relevant legislation to agricultural production systems – and to develop an evidence-based approach, allowing them to communicate effectively and sensitively on agricultural issues with diverse groups.

Louisa added: “There are Masters courses in this area, but as an undergraduate degree, this allows students to specialise earlier. As a four-year degree, with a placement, it will give students a more solid grounding in agriculture, which can only be beneficial for the sector.

“All of our Agriculture degrees have a shared first year, so students will be studying alongside peers who will be working in production agriculture once they graduate – which helps them to build up contacts with farmers before they even leave university.

“Students get this at Harper Adams anyway – our graduates tell us the network is amazing – so if you have got people in those policy roles who have got that network of farmers, that’s really helpful.”

The first cohort will join the degree this September – and with two Open Days on March 1 and June 14, Louisa is looking forward to welcoming prospective students to campus to explain more about what they can expect.

She added: “Our agricultural community is so unique, and our relationship with industry is so close, that the sectors we serve expect us to supply the graduates they need.

“That’s one reason why our figures for graduate employment are so strong – with 97.5 per cent of our full-time UK based Harper graduates in work or further study according to the latest figures.

“So if you’re considering studying with us, come and get a feel for Harper Adams at our Open Day, have a look round the farm, and get a sense of our community.”

to find out more about the new course, visit harper.ac.uk/agpolicydegree