New deputy chair of Council for Nature Conservation and the Countryside is appointed

His appointment to the DAERA Statutory Advisory Body is effective from 1 November 2021 to 31 October 2024.

Confirming the new appointment, Mr Poots said: “I welcome the appointment of Prof. Julian Orford to the position of deputy chair of the Council for Nature Conservation and the Countryside.

“His knowledge, skills and experience will provide the strategic leadership and guidance which is vital to change as CNCC continue their important work.”

Prof Julian Orford is Emeritus Professor of Physical Geography in the School of Natural and Built Environment, Queen’s University, Belfast.

He was previously Head of Geography, and subsequently Head of the School of Geography, Archaeology and Palaeoecology in Queen’s University.

He has over 50 years’ experience in researching the geomorphology and sedimentology of coastal systems.

He was a past member of the Council for Nature Conservation and the Countryside (NI) and a past member of the National Trust’s National Nature Conservation Panel.

CNCC’s statutory functions include advising the department on matters relating to nature conservation including Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Areas of Special Scientific Interest and nature reserves.