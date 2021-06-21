New digital assistant for farmers is ‘game-changer’

Jake Freestone, 2020 Soil Farmer of the Year and Farm Manager of Overbury Enterprises, will be trialling Sandy

Sandy allows farmers to accurately and independently assess their farm’s sustainability. It will help them plan their path to greater profitability, provide robust provenance for their produce and capitalise on the natural assets they care for.

Sandy is designed to support farmers as they face unprecedented change in farm subsidies and customer preferences. Sandy addresses concerns over the soundness of existing tools, and uncertainty in agricultural markets – it helps farmers take control and achieve their ambition.

Among Sandy’s core tools are carbon footprint and biodiversity assessments; it manages and optimises livestock feed strategy; there’s management at a subfield level, monitoring crop performance, growth, nutrient status and yield prediction; Sandy analyses productivity and financial performance at farm, crop and field level.

Commenting on the launch, Trinity AgTech’s Senior Managing Director, Richard Williamson, who is former Managing Director and Farms Director of Beeswax Farming and Velcourt respectively said: “Our industry is changing, and Sandy has come at a time when farmers are being forced to ask themselves how their business will evolve. But within this change, there are opportunities for farmers to capture different and diverse income streams. However, farmers need clear, independent and robust information to succeed in these.

“Sandy is trusted and credible software, using the latest science and technology that helps farmers achieve new heights in environmental progress and financial prosperity while adding greater credibility to their traced provenance. It’s the digital assistant I’ve been looking for in my farming career.”

“For years at Overbury, we’ve worked hard to develop a rich and diverse farming system, improved the health and biology of our soils, provided habitats for its wildlife to thrive and a vibrant rural setting for the local community. It’s how we grow our crops, look after our animals and care for our countryside, and we want to capture those values in the produce that leaves our farm and the services we provide.