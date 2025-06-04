New dining cavern at Grand Central
Tucked discreetly behind a sliding artwork on the hotel’s first floor, The Cavern is an immersive new space led by Executive Head Chef Damian Tumilty, a well-known figure in the region’s culinary scene.
With just 12 seats and an intentionally atmospheric design, the £150,000 development is tailored for unforgettable celebrations, discreet business dinners, and elevated private gatherings.
“We are delighted to unveil The Cavern – a secluded and exquisitely designed private dining venue that is set to redefine the art of intimate hospitality in Northern Ireland,” said Jake McHugh, General Manager of the Grand Central Hotel.
“This stunning space offers an unforgettable 5-star dining experience for small parties with thoughtfully curated, bespoke menus, top-end fine wines and exceptional service.
“It promises to deliver a heightened sense of occasion – whether hosting an exclusive celebration, a business dinner, or an intimate private gathering – ensuring a truly memorable experience for guests.”
At the heart of The Cavern is the food. Guests work directly with Chef Tumilty and his team to build a personalised seven-course tasting menu, drawing on some of the finest ingredients available across Ireland – from Kingsbury Wagyu beef to Carlingford oysters and Ballycastle lobster. The pastry kitchen, too, will showcase rare and intricate creations that rarely make it to local menus.
“The statistics constantly tell us how important food is in influencing a visitor’s choice of destination,” said Chef Tumilty.
“The Cavern is going to bring private dining in Belfast to unparalleled heights. This exclusive, high-end experience is unlike anything we have offered before. Working alongside our guests, I will curate their very own bespoke seven-course menu using the finest local produce. It will allow my pastry team to showcase some menu items rarely seen in Northern Ireland."
He added: “As a chef, The Cavern represents a very unique and exciting offering. It’s a decadent space for guests to dine in privacy and I’m looking forward to people enjoying what promises to be an exceptional dining experience.”
