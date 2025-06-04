New dining cavern at Grand Central

Grand Central Hotel's Executive Head Chef Damian Tumilty with Larni Williams, Food & Beverage Assistant, and Jake McHugh, General Manager at the hotel's brand new private dining experience, The Cavern. Photo: Alexandra Barfoot

BELFAST’S skyline hotel, the 5-star Grand Central, has unveiled ‘The Cavern’ – a hidden, high-end private dining venue designed to raise the bar for bespoke hospitality in Northern Ireland.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tucked discreetly behind a sliding artwork on the hotel’s first floor, The Cavern is an immersive new space led by Executive Head Chef Damian Tumilty, a well-known figure in the region’s culinary scene.

With just 12 seats and an intentionally atmospheric design, the £150,000 development is tailored for unforgettable celebrations, discreet business dinners, and elevated private gatherings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to unveil The Cavern – a secluded and exquisitely designed private dining venue that is set to redefine the art of intimate hospitality in Northern Ireland,” said Jake McHugh, General Manager of the Grand Central Hotel.

“This stunning space offers an unforgettable 5-star dining experience for small parties with thoughtfully curated, bespoke menus, top-end fine wines and exceptional service.

“It promises to deliver a heightened sense of occasion – whether hosting an exclusive celebration, a business dinner, or an intimate private gathering – ensuring a truly memorable experience for guests.”

At the heart of The Cavern is the food. Guests work directly with Chef Tumilty and his team to build a personalised seven-course tasting menu, drawing on some of the finest ingredients available across Ireland – from Kingsbury Wagyu beef to Carlingford oysters and Ballycastle lobster. The pastry kitchen, too, will showcase rare and intricate creations that rarely make it to local menus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The statistics constantly tell us how important food is in influencing a visitor’s choice of destination,” said Chef Tumilty.

“The Cavern is going to bring private dining in Belfast to unparalleled heights. This exclusive, high-end experience is unlike anything we have offered before. Working alongside our guests, I will curate their very own bespoke seven-course menu using the finest local produce. It will allow my pastry team to showcase some menu items rarely seen in Northern Ireland."

He added: “As a chef, The Cavern represents a very unique and exciting offering. It’s a decadent space for guests to dine in privacy and I’m looking forward to people enjoying what promises to be an exceptional dining experience.”