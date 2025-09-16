New entry requirements for Teagasc courses have been introduced

Teagasc has announced the introduction of new entry requirements for its full time Level 5 education programmes in agriculture, horticulture, equine and forestry, which will come into effect for applications for the 2026/2027 academic year.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The changes ensure that programmes remain accessible, relevant, and supportive of learner success while aligning with national standards. Applicants for Level 5 full-time courses will now be required to meet one of the following criteria:

Junior Cycle Profile of Achievement (JCPA) with four subjects at ‘Achieved’ standard (age 18+)

or

Farming Life livestock markets

Leaving Certificate with minimum grades (age 17+)

or

QQI Level 4 (or higher) major award (age 17+)

or

Adult learners aged 23+ may also apply, with interviews required where other criteria are not met.

In addition, applicants must demonstrate English language proficiency at CEFR Level B2. Further specific entry requirements continue to apply for entry to full time Equine and Forestry programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more details, please follow this to the prospectus: https://teagasc.ie/education/course-prospectus/

Dr Anne Marie Butler, head of education in Teagasc said: “At Teagasc, we are proud to be Ireland’s leading provider of land-based education, committed to equipping learners with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to build a sustainable and prosperous future in agriculture, horticulture, equine, and forestry sectors.

“Our education programmes are designed to blend scientific excellence with practical, first-hand learning ensuring that graduates are not only well-informed but workplace ready. We look forward to the implementation of the revised entry requirements.”

Current course enrolments: Applications for full-time Level 5 programmes in Teagasc have increased from 2024 to 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teagasc also deliver four higher education apprenticeships, farm technician, farm manager, sportsturf management and horticulture through the successful ‘Earn and Learn’ SOLAS model.

These programmes continue to demonstrate year on year increases in enrolments.

Entry requirements for apprenticeships can be viewed here: https://teagasc.ie/education/apprenticeships/

These enrolment figures highlight the continuing appeal of Teagasc’s practical, science-based education model and its critical role in preparing graduates for the challenges and opportunities of Ireland’s evolving land-based sector.

Applicants to full time Level 6 programmes must hold a QQI Level 5 award or equivalent.