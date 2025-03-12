New flavour heats things up at TS Foods chicken

Gwen Murray of TS Foods in Castlewellan.

LEADING chilled and frozen food producer TS Foods in Castlewellan has launched a new flavour in their ever-popular frozen chicken range.

The latest addition to their TS Foods Chicken range – Salt & Chilli Chicken – has just been listed in a number of Tesco stores across the island of Ireland.

Joining their existing Breaded, Southern Fried & Battered Chicken mini-fillets, this new product has been developed to meet growing consumer demand for bold, takeaway and restaurant-inspired flavours that deliver on both quality and convenience.

Head of Sales and Marketing at TS Foods, Gwen Murray, says: “We are really proud of our latest TS Foods Chicken offering.

“With a perfectly balanced blend of savoury spices, a hint of sweetness, and a subtle kick of heat, we are certain that this is going to become a staple in many households over the next few months.

“As ever, this product uses only the highest-quality chicken, which is never chopped, formed, or marinated, and cooks in around 25 minutes or less, enabling consumers to create speedy meals and snacks throughout the week.”

The TS Foods Chicken range has become known for its high-quality, 100 per cent whole breast chicken products which offer consumers convenient, large pack-format chicken options suitable for lunches, snacks, or suppers.

Suitable for both the oven and air fryer, TS Foods Chicken mini-fillets are all hand-seasoned and covered in the company’s famed crispy coatings in Castlewellan, Co Down.

Founded in 1978 in Castlewellan, Co Down, TS Foods is a family-owned company specialising in producing high-quality food products, including their signature breadcrumb stuffings.

They are also known for their TS Foods Chicken and Tony’s Chippy brands, as well as their extensive value-added and enrobed foodservice portfolio. With over 100 employees, they are a key employer in the Mourne area and are BRC-AA accredited.