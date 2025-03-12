Farmers face a range of health risks in their daily work, from musculoskeletal disorders to respiratory diseases. To help tackle these challenges, Lantra has developed an ‘Agriculture Health and Safety: How Do I Manage Health?’ e-learning course, which is free to complete.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed with assistance from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), this online training aims to equip farmers with the knowledge needed to identify and manage health risks effectively.

Delivered entirely online, this course allows farmers to learn at their own pace; with no assessments or deadlines, participants can complete the training at a time when it suits them. A Certificate of Attendance is awarded upon successful completion, providing recognition of their commitment to farm safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The course covers a wide range of health risks commonly faced in agriculture. These include musculoskeletal disorders caused by repetitive tasks and heavy lifting, respiratory diseases from exposure to dust, mould, and chemicals, and mental health concerns such as stress, anxiety, and depression. It also addresses asbestos awareness, helping farmers identify and manage risks from older farm buildings, as well as noise and vibration hazards associated with loud machinery and hand-arm vibration.

New free Agriculture Health and Safety course

Farmers will also learn about pesticide safety, ensuring proper handling and storage to avoid health risks, and zoonotic diseases, which can transfer from animals to humans.

Agriculture remains one of the most hazardous industries, with health risks often overlooked. By completing this course, farmers can enhance their knowledge, improve workplace safety, and contribute to a healthier farming community. To enrol, visit Lantra’s website at www.lantra.co.uk